Don’t Miss

Imagining a Black Wonder Woman—Maya Rupert reflects on how the Amazon warrior’s struggles always felt uniquely similar to her own.

Credit

Film

Wonder Woman, Heroine of the Post-Truth Age—Megan Garber points out that the character is perfectly at home in a culture contending with weaponized lies.

With Wonder Woman, DC Comics Finally Gets It Right—Christopher Orr describes how a little humor and charm—plus a breakout performance by Gal Gadot—can go a long way.

Ghost World Endures for Its Cynicism and Pathos—David Sims praises the 2001 classic movie of teen disaffection for feeling dated in all the best ways.

Johnny Depp Can’t Escape His Own Superstardom—David Sims writes that the once-bankable star now seems stuck in franchise hell with no obvious exit.

Band Aid Is a Bleak Dive Into a Marriage—David Sims laments that Zoe Lister-Jones’s debut film is too harrowing for its own good.