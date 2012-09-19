Don’t Miss
Imagining a Black Wonder Woman—Maya Rupert reflects on how the Amazon warrior’s struggles always felt uniquely similar to her own.
Film
Wonder Woman, Heroine of the Post-Truth Age—Megan Garber points out that the character is perfectly at home in a culture contending with weaponized lies.
With Wonder Woman, DC Comics Finally Gets It Right—Christopher Orr describes how a little humor and charm—plus a breakout performance by Gal Gadot—can go a long way.
Ghost World Endures for Its Cynicism and Pathos—David Sims praises the 2001 classic movie of teen disaffection for feeling dated in all the best ways.
Johnny Depp Can’t Escape His Own Superstardom—David Sims writes that the once-bankable star now seems stuck in franchise hell with no obvious exit.
Band Aid Is a Bleak Dive Into a Marriage—David Sims laments that Zoe Lister-Jones’s debut film is too harrowing for its own good.
Television
The Leftovers: Seeing Double—Spencer Kornhaber and Sophie Gilbert dissect the seventh episode of the HBO show’s third and final season.
Sarah Silverman Gets Introspective With A Speck of Dust—David Sims reviews the stand-up comedian’s assured new Netflix special.
Music
Talib Kweli: Getting By in the Age of Donald Trump—David A. Graham talks to the sharp-edged rapper about politics, life as an indie artist, and Mos Def’s “retirement.”
Media
Spicer’s Razor—Megan Garber explores how the White House press secretary turned “covfefe” into a covfspiracy.
Books
The Tragedy of Men—Sophie Gilbert reads Grayson Perry’s pithy and insightful new book, where he laments how ill-suited masculinity is for modern life.
House of Cards Season 5 Live-Binge Review
Episode 1—Spencer Kornhaber begins watching the latest season of the Netflix series, which kicks off with the White House launching its own terroristic campaign.
Episode 2—The cyber-terrorism is coming from inside the house.
Episode 3—As America votes, the Underwoods watch a movie.
Episode 4—The Underwoods plan ahead after a hectic Election Day.
Episode 5—Team Underwood cajoles Congress nine weeks after the election.
Episode 6—Claire takes charge.
Episode 7—A terrorism scare leads to underground intrigue.
Episode 8—Frank goes camping and Claire plays hardball.
Episode 9—A nervous Inauguration Day Arrives
Episode 10—Frank draws a red line.
Episode 11—Paranoia sets in.
Episode 12—The Underwoods make some problems go away.
Episode 13—The season ends with a separation of powers.
Sports
The Unpredictable Draymond Green—Robert O’Connell argues that the Golden State Warriors forward is the likeliest candidate to offer a lackluster postseason the dose of raw drama it needs.
Art
Why Didn’t Jared and Ivanka Report Their Art Collection?—Kriston Capps questions whether the couple takes art so seriously that they don’t think of it as money.