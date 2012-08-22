In Rolling Stone’s recent cover story on the 20th anniversary of Radiohead’s OK Computer, singer Thom Yorke says that if he could go back to 1997 he’d tell his younger self to “lighten the fuck up.” But I don’t know—to listen to the newly reissued OK Computer is to be struck by the one aspect of the album that’s still somehow underrated: its humor. Yes, Radiohead is perhaps the modern pop-rock act most described with the word “gloom.” Yes, OK Computer ’s lyrics touch on car crashes, plane crashes, crushing disappointment, suicide by poison, and “a cat tied to a stick driven into frozen winter shit.” Yes, you may weep at the middle third of “Paranoid Android” and at the bridge of “Lucky,” and it is possible you have heard “Climbing Up the Walls” playing in at least one night terror. But Radiohead, crucially, communicated their despair with a wicked sense of absurdity. Their wit shaped both the album’s lyrics and instrumentation, rendering pessimism as a wry delight.

The playful vibe arises in OK Computer’s very first moments. “Airbag” lumbers in with cello and guitar that sound like how it feels to get up from the dinner table after eating too much, but quickly there’s mocking contrast in the form of chiming, pastoral guitar figures. Yorke sounds 100-percent sweet and naïve as he gives a TV-ready testimonial about the wonders of human engineering: “An airbag saved my life!” The song’s musical bulbousness is inherently funny, which suits Yorke’s concept of LOL-ing in euphoria after a brush with death. Related Story The Lost Joy of The Bends A nastier comedy routine begins with track two, “Paranoid Android,” which the band has always maintained was a lark. When a 1997 interviewer asked Yorke if it was okay to laugh at the multi-part epic about “unborn chicken voices” and “the yuppies networking,” Yorke replied, “Absolutely, you’re supposed to.” He added that the song title was chosen as “a joke,” meant to satirize popular perception of him a creep, weirdo, and/or loser. This year, guitarist Ed O’Brien told Rolling Stone, “People thought it was prog, but prog always took itself so seriously. And ‘Paranoid Android,’ there's a kind of serious message in there, but it’s kind of cartoon-like.” The lewd animated music video confirms that point. Of course, “Paranoid Android” is among the most revered Radiohead tracks not simply because “kicking, squealing Gucci little piggy” is a fun coinage. As with “Airbag,” the song cackles at the ridiculousness of life, but unlike with “Airbag,” its laughs are of disgust. The segmented structure bolsters the totality of the crackup: Yorke starts with a giggle at his inner conflicts, then begins ranting out of social alienation (apparently inspired by an encounter with coked-up, Gucci-wearing patrons of a Hollywood bar), and then roasts the general human condition. “The panic, the vomit, the panic, the vomit,” Yorke drones amid the band’s mournful pomp, setting up the sarcastic punchline: “God loves his children, yeah.” The guitar zap that follows is like a rimshot.