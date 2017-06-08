In its first few years of existence, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black evolved from a dramedy about an oblivious white woman enduring prison to a deft and richly textured portrait of injustice in America. This transformation culminated in the penultimate episode of Season 4, “The Animals,” in which a beloved character, Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley), was crushed to death by a prison guard—a heartbreaking event that united the female inmates of Litchfield against an increasingly punitive system. In the wake of her death, a particularly sadistic guard brought a gun to work, and the season ended with his weapon being coopted by Daya (Dascha Polanco), in a tense cliffhanger that left viewers wondering whether or not she’d pull the trigger.

Orange has always trafficked in echoes and parallels to point out that all people—whichever side of the bars they’re on—are essentially flawed in the same ways, and that a corrupt system crushes everyone. Hence the show’s decision to have the most sympathetic guard, the baby-faced Bayley (Alan Aisenberg) be the one who accidentally killed Poussey. “Yeah, yeah, we know,” a character says early in Season 5, released in its entirety on Friday. “Power erupts.” In the past, Orange has emphasized the humanity of the female inmates, showing the emotional complexity and troubled histories of women who are often stereotyped or unfairly judged. But the new season, by contrast, seems intent on proving how flawed all people are. Set over the course of just three days, as a riot plays out, it’s less a work of entertainment than a sociological experiment, turning the pressure up on the prisoners and flipping Litchfield’s hierarchy upside down.

This is a characteristically bold move by Jenji Kohan, Orange’s showrunner—a gamble that’s high-risk, and, as emerges in the first half of the new season, low reward. The show’s cast has grown to the point of unwieldiness by now, and the result of following so many characters through such a short time period is that the plot becomes sprawling and tentacular, spending far too much time with characters who aren’t doing anything at all, and neglecting others to the point of collapse. It very quickly becomes clear that Thomas Hobbes was right—Litchfield’s state of nature is rough.

Amid the chaos and the cruelty, Orange’s insistence that it’s still a comedy is jarring. In the first episode, for instance, while the bewildered guards and inmates are still deciphering what’s going down, a running joke features different characters referencing mass shootings: Columbine, Sandy Hook, Charleston, Aurora, Fort Hood. What’s presumably meant to be a dig at the cultural impact of these atrocities feels tonally graceless. And the show’s leaps between Taystee (Danielle Brooks)—who’s using her rage at her friend’s death to demand justice—and the jauntily anarchic behavior of other groups of inmates continually disrupts the pathos. Never have the Veep-like bon mots (the guard Piscatella is described as “the jolly gay giant”) or the bumbling white supremacists been less welcome.