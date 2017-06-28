Okja begins with a splendiferous introduction to its title character. Who is Okja? The ecstatic businesswoman Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) is thrilled to tell us, via multimedia presentation, by revealing to the press and her investors a new kind of “super-pig” her global corporation has discovered. A giant, lumbering beast resembling a hippo (though with a more baleful face), this creature is the future of cuisine, Lucy explains, and Okja is a prized calf sent to a farm in South Korea as part of a worldwide competition to find the best environment for her species. There she’ll roam around the mountains for 10 years, munch on the grass, and becoming a loving companion to young Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), the farmer’s granddaughter.

The first act of Bong Joon-ho’s wonderful film Okja, available Wednesday on Netflix (and screening in theaters in limited release), is delightfully bucolic. It follows Mija and her gargantuan pal as they shamble around, watched over by her well-meaning grandpa (Byun Hee-bong). Their untroubled existence feels a universe away from Lucy’s Mirando Corporation, but the initial manicured, and slightly manic, press conference lingers in the mind. Mija’s rural paradise seems too good to be true, a fantasy of an animal’s upbringing exploited to make viewers feel less guilty about eating hot dogs. It’s clear reality is going to encroach, and when it does, Bong knows how to make it hurt.

The Korean auteur is drawing more and more comparisons to Steven Spielberg, and it’s not hard to see why—Okja is like a more brutal E.T., if E.T. had been at risk of being turned into mass-produced jerky. Like that film, Bong’s is about the loss of innocence, but more importantly, it’s about the value of innocence. Mija is neither a simpleton nor a fool for developing a genuine relationship with Okja, and she’s right to try and rescue her when the Mirando Corporation eventually comes to take her away. You’ll likely be gripping your armrest, practically cheering her on, as Mija gives pursuit to Okja’s captors—though her enemy is a vast capitalist entity, her cause doesn’t seem hopeless.

The power of Bong’s film is that it never lets go of Mija’s purity of spirit, holding it up as a lesson many of us (particularly the meat-eaters) could stand to re-learn. Okja is, of course, a product—viewers know that about her before we even see her face. She’s a stand-in for all kinds of factory farming, and of routine inhumanities that result from systems of mass production or global trade. But Mija’s love for her isn’t naïve, or easily dismissed. Even the Mirando Corporation understands how valuable this affection can be—it’s why Lucy is trying to introduce Okja as a real animal people can understand, so customers won’t be afraid to fry her genetically enhanced flesh for breakfast.