What Happened to Novak Djokovic?

Chris Almeida | The Ringer

“Djokovic’s path to victory never seemed to hinge on a single part of his game, a big first serve or a low-margin forehand blast. Instead, he ground his opponents to death, stacking small victories of stamina until the collective weight of his blows became unbearable. Djokovic’s edge seemed to be in his mind and in his preparation, rather than in low-margin winners. His machinelike consistency made it seem like his reign would last forever.” Arundhati Roy Returns to Fiction, in Fury

Joan Acocella | The New Yorker

“Roy’s scenes of violence are hallucinatory, like the chapters on the Bangladeshi independence movement in Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children, or the union-busting at the banana plantation in García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude. She’s often said to have learned from Rushdie, and she may be a little tired of hearing that, because it is to García Márquez (who surely influenced both of them) that she tips her hat, describing post-colonial India as ‘Macondo madness.’ In fact, all three writers are practicing variant forms of magic realism, which, for each of them, is, among other things, a means of reporting on political horror without inducing tedium.”

What Was Bill Maher’s Big Mistake?

Wesley Morris | The New York Times

"The insult to injury here involves the conflation of Mr. Maher's transgression and the umbrage he feigned at being asked to work in the fields. As my sister might say: Oh, he fancy now. For a long time, black people have deployed slavery-derived hierarchies as a social and psycho-political sorting mechanism. A house assignment might have won a slave less arduous work but more suspicion and contempt from her counterparts in the fields. No one self-identifies as a house Negro—unless that person is making a joke. And even then that person probably shouldn't be Bill Maher."

Ben Dandridge-Lemco | The Fader

“A common cliché about New Orleans is that music emanates from every street corner. That’s not altogether wrong … New Orleans is a place of traditions, and its status as the birthplace of jazz is a constant point of emphasis at annual festivals and in tourism campaigns. But at today’s second lines, alongside the tuba and trumpet, another sound is just as prevalent—the unmistakeable samples, rapid drum patterns, and explicit chants of New Orleans bounce.” Stranger Than Fiction

Siddhartha Deb | The Baffler

“If fiction has been unable to come to terms with our steadfast rapaciousness, it is because to truly represent the ravages of the carbon economy involves understanding capitalism, and even nationalism, as failures, and this is not something contemporary fiction is capable of doing.”