As in previous years, I’m binge-reviewing the latest season of Netflix’s House of Cards, the TV show that helped popularize the idea of “binge watching” when it premiered in 2013. Don’t read farther than you’ve watched. (The whole series will appear here.)

Episode 9 (Chapter 61)

The yada, yada, yada continues. Frank and Claire won the Ohio revote and therefore the presidency—and all we need to know about it is what CNN’s commentators can briefly summarize. Van Jones definitely wasn’t bringing the fire the way he does when confronting Jeffrey Lord, but bless Gloria Borger: She sold the demise of Will Conway with the same sing-songy indignation she uses to talk Trump. “I think we need to take a moment to appreciate the Constitution,” she said in the opening segment. “It bent—but it never broke.”

Cards now would seem to enter a new phase for this season: the Underwood presidency. In flashes, like when Medicare got a mention and Frank gave a vague sense of policy goals for his first hundred days, it seemed like the plot might turn to actual governance. But it appears the drip-drip of hidden scandal, the tedium of political horse-trading, and the airless line delivery of the Underwoods’ boytoys—now including the strangely smiley Eric Rawlings—will continue to drive the action, if it can be called that.

The underlying assumption is that Frank and Claire have secured the White House through cunning and guile, but really—as previously mentioned—luck and coincidence played a huge role. Now, we’re seeing how dull Frank’s political instincts can be. Against Mark Usher’s advise, he offends Congressman Alex Romero, going so far as to advocate exactly the opposite of a Medicare expansion in his inaugural address with Romero sitting behind him. Then he’s dumbfounded when Romero, in retribution, starts the investigation of the presidency up again. The Underwoods had to know that the election wouldn’t banish the threat of impeachment or imprisonment from the revelations in Tom Hammerschmidt’s article. A bit more deference toward congressional firebrands would be wise.