As in previous years, I'm binge-reviewing the latest season of Netflix's House of Cards, the TV show that helped popularize the idea of "binge watching" when it premiered in 2013.

Episode 13 (Chapter 65)

By all rights, House of Cards should be winding down, five seasons in. There were only four episodes in the original U.K. series, and the shape of this anti-hero story would seem to naturally lend itself to a rise and fall—and the rise to the presidency is through. The needless plot complication that happened midway through this season suggests the writing team has been trying to pad episodes, which is never a sign of a show continuing to exist with good reason. Stylistically, Cards has gotten more rushed and clunky as the story has gotten ever-more-bonkers.

And yet the finale of Season Five sees a whole new dynamic established, one that could power the show for a while longer. Frank, it turns out, had been orchestrating his own demise so that he could control it. The goal: his wife as president, he as private-sector powerbroker, creating a government-business alliance more potent than the presidency on its own. Thinking back on the scandals of this season post-Elysian Fields, and trying to determine whether they were all plausibly Frank’s doing, hurts my head. But there indeed were times when it seemed he was acting so recklessly as to defy belief. Those instances—when he screwed over Romero, for example—now make more sense.

What doesn’t quite make sense is why he withheld his plan from Claire, who was understandably peeved to be blindsided by his resignation announcement. The first tenet of their relationship, she pointed out, has always been to let each other know what they’re thinking—and it’s not like Claire’s head isn’t already full of incriminating information. Frank’s secrecy feels like a plot device, driving yet another wedge between husband and wire, allowing for new tension over whether she’ll pardon him and whether she’ll allow him any influence in her administration. To put a fine point on the stakes, Frank says to us, “If she doesn’t pardon me, I’ll kill her.”