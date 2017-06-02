As in previous years, I’m binge-reviewing the latest season of Netflix’s House of Cards, the TV show that helped popularize the idea of “binge watching” when it premiered in 2013. Don’t read farther than you’ve watched. (The whole series will appear here.)

Episode 12 (Chapter 64)

Are we watching Frank’s dream? Or did he really push Cathy Durant down the stairs, and did Claire really poison Tom Yates, and did they both coerce Doug into copping to murder over dinner, and did Frank really go full monologist in front of the Senate Judiciary committee before announcing his resignation? Cards is hyperreality, of course, but much of this hour felt like a power fantasy unfurling in the head of the embattled commander-in-chief. And the filmmakerly execution here (episode director: Robin Wright) gave each Shocking Development a hint of surrealism.

The opening sequence of Frank nudging Cathy down an East Wing staircase was clearly meant to be a cackle-worthy ambush à la the murder of Zoe Barnes. It didn’t quite achieve that for me—Frank hammily telegraphed his intentions (“you need to take a fall”), Cathy is by now more sympathetic than Zoe was, and there was something odd about the look of the scene. The landing didn’t seem that far down; how could Frank be so sure Cathy’d be out of commission after a short tumble? And what happens when she wakes up?

The murder of Yates was entirely different: slow, emotional, soap-operatic, demented. The Underwoods took his manuscript as a threat, and indeed it seems this spurned lover is blackmailing them for money. The kitchen conversation between him and Claire at Usher’s house (ahem, the House of Usher) made clear how much he knows, how much she misses him, and that this isn’t going to end well for one of them. Their final sex scene radiated ominousness—I feared she was going to thrust him into the fireplace—but also tragic tenderness. Among the things the famed pillowtalker Yates groaned was, “You are radiant, Claire. And good. So good.” Claire replied that she’s not good, and soon after, he took his last gasp with her shuddering on top of him. Claire’s weapon? Jane’s Chinese herbal remedy, lethally dosed in his whiskey.