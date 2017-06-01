As in previous years, I’m binge-reviewing the latest season of Netflix’s House of Cards, the TV show that helped popularize the idea of “binge watching” when it premiered in 2013. Don’t read farther than you’ve watched. (The whole series will appear here.)

Episode 11 (Chapter 63)

Called it! After much hinting all season, Claire turned to the camera and, finally, finally, spoke to us. “Just to be clear, it’s not that I haven’t always known you were there,” she told viewers while framed by the window of the presidential quarters, where she’d been searching for an absent Frank. “It’s that I have mixed feelings about you. I question your intentions. And I’m ambivalent about attention. But don’t take it personally. It’s how I feel about most everybody.”

The meta moment made sense in an episode suffused with the feeling of being watched. The White House team now has eyes on them constantly thanks to the Underwoods tapping their phones, mics, and laptop cameras—including those of former confidantes, including LeAnn and, as of midway through this hour, Tom Yates. It’s not a mere formality: The president, vice president, and chief of staff are definitely tuning in. And yes, you can add “White House leaker hunt” to the list of Trump-era crossovers this season.

The question of who’s sending birthday cards with flash drives of Underwood dirt to The Washington Herald could make for a juicy whodunit, but it’s hard to imagine many viewers plotting out all the possible culprits when they can just hit “next episode.” The obvious person of interest, Cathy Durant, seemed to be ruled out by her agreeing to testify; I’d suspected Counterterrorism Director Nathan Green, but then Frank said he suspected him too, so that may be a red herring. Perhaps Aidan set up an automated leak system to cause havoc from beyond the grave—he seems to still be sending LeAnn items. The other obvious pick is Jane Davis, she of the constant skullduggery and bottomless access to info. Her desire, it is increasingly clear, is to ensure Claire’s political future, even or especially at the expense of Frank’s.