Haruki Murakami’s Lonely Men

Jess Zimmerman | The New Republic

“It’s only when surrounded by light surrealism that the characteristic Murakami detachment can achieve its ambition. When his writing is at its best, his characters act as a fisheye lens through which to scrutinize a slightly off-kilter world that surrounds them. The soft armor of their unknowability lets us examine their loneliness up close while still feeling far away.”

When What Was Good for Bill Cosby Was Good for Black America

Gene Demby | NPR

“As the dozens of rape and sexual assault accusations against Cosby have piled up, both he and his lawyers have tugged at that sense, trying to rally black support by suggesting that the claims are at least in part fueled by racism. Other black luminaries have played this hand—Clarence Thomas and O.J. Simpson, most notably—but Cosby’s invocation has a different weight, however one might feel about its legitimacy.”

Netflix Is Turning Into HBO

Angela Watercutter | Wired

“This is no longer the company that brought back Arrested Development and Wet Hot American Summer just to make people happy; it’s the company pursuing its biggest rival. In 2013, when the streaming network released House of Cards (its first prestige show!), the goal, according to [Ted] Sarandos, was ‘to become HBO faster than HBO can become us.’ Back then, it put about $300 million into original programming. This year, that figure is $6 billion—a nearly 20-fold interest in four years.”

The Adaptability and Sustainability of Flash Fiction

Sean Hooks | The Los Angeles Review of Books

“Flash fiction is highly adaptable, as likely to evoke Raymond Chandler as Raymond Carver. Some critics link flash fiction with Hemingway, whose possibly apocryphal ‘For sale: baby shoes, never worn’ is often cited as the most extreme example of the flash form, but it can be just as reflective of Faulkner—not the Faulkner of Absalom, Absalom! (some of whose winding sentences exceed the length of a single piece of flash fiction) but the hardboiled Faulkner of Sanctuary. Flash fiction is the descendent of haiku and Oulipo, and cousin to modern-day experiments such as David Mitchell’s and Jennifer Egan’s use of Twitter to tell a story.”