This article contains spoilers through all ten episodes of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

One of the most powerful scenes in Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale comes late in the novel, when Offred and the other handmaids gather for a “Salvaging.” The event—also known as a “particicution,” a fusion of the words “participation” and “execution”—involves the handmaids beating convicted criminals to death, and in the book’s epilogue, supposedly narrated by a Gilead historian in the year 2195, it’s revealed that particicutions were devised to give the women an outlet for their pent-up hatred and rage.

The Hulu adaptation, whose final episode of the first season was released Wednesday, tweaked this scene in two ways. The salvaging was moved to the very first episode, giving the audience an immediate sense both of the ritualized and state-sanctioned cruelty of the Republic of Gilead and of the emotional complexity of Offred (Elisabeth Moss). And it was given an encore in the season finale, when Offred and the other handmaids were ordered to stone Janine (Madeline Brewer) to death after she endangered the life of her baby. Led by Offred, they refused: In the end, they couldn’t bring themselves to redirect their internalized anger and fear at one of their own. One of the side effects of Gilead’s dehumanizing of the handmaids by eroding their individuality, it turned out, was that it made them stronger as a group. As Offred put it, “They should never have given us uniforms if they didn’t want us to be an army.”

This moment—which was entirely original to the show—demonstrated how The Handmaid’s Tale found its power and momentum by stepping outside the world of the book. The first three episodes were an astoundingly faithful adaptation of a classic novel: Written by the showrunner, Bruce Miller, and directed by Reed Morano, they did the visual worldbuilding that established Gilead as not just a physical locale but a place defined in every way by what it prohibits. Offred’s internal monologue created the same sense of emotional intimacy with the character that the book did; virtually every scene in those three episodes was taken from the book (with the exception of Moira cursing out Uber, a company that wasn’t anywhere close to existing when it was first written). It was a terrifying and alarmingly beautiful world, but it was also static. This became clear in the limp fourth and fifth episodes, in which Offred was confined to her room, and audiences learned the mostly irrelevant history of her relationship with Luke.

But the sixth episode, “A Woman’s Place,” which dealt with a visit from a Mexican trade delegation, and explored Serena’s (Yvonne Strahovski) involvement in the founding of Gilead, gave the show a vital jolt of energy. In large part, this was because it broke away from the book, not just to flesh out characters, but to precipitate action. As a work of speculative fiction, The Handmaid’s Tale is built around Offred’s passivity: Things happen to her and she processes them internally. It’s a terrific setup for a novel, but not so much for a television show, particularly one that has a lot more space to fill (Hulu has already renewed the series for a second season). As Atwood told The New York Times, “The Hulu team made their Offred more active than my Offred. Partly because it’s a television series, and partly because it’s an American television series.”