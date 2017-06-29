In November last year, the morning after the presidential election, the cast of Hamilton faced a day where they had two shows to perform, in the wake of a result that left many of them horrified. “It was a soul-crushing day,” the show’s producer, Jeffrey Seller, said. Some of the production’s actors told him they felt unsafe in America. A wardrobe person was in floods of tears. The company held a meeting, and discussed how to move forward. “We had to get up and say, now our play is more important than ever before, and we need to tell this story that embodies our greatest values as a country, as a democracy,” he said.

Two weeks later, the theater received a call saying that Vice President-elect Mike Pence wanted tickets.

It was a moment that led to one of the most publicized peaceful protests in theatrical history, when the actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr, read a message to Pence during the show’s curtain call asking the new administration to work “on behalf of all Americans.” While Pence denied that he was offended by the public statement, President-elect Donald Trump was furious, and vented at the production on Twitter. “The Theater must always be a safe and special place,” he wrote. “The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!”

Seven months later, Seller said he’s still proud of the way in which Hamilton registered its objections to the incoming administration, and he explained how the moment came about in a conversation with David Rubenstein at the Aspen Ideas Festival, co-hosted by the Aspen Institute and The Atlantic. His first response to getting a phone call saying that Pence wanted to see the show, he said, was, “What can we do? We cannot deny this man a ticket … [But ]what am I going to say to my actors? How are they going to go on and perform for this man? Because we know what he embodies.”