Award shows for art always have their credibility in question, but the Grammys are the major ceremony most clearly experiencing a crisis of coolness. This year’s telecast was skipped by a number of stars, some of whom—Frank Ocean, Justin Bieber, Kanye West—indicated either explicitly or through leaks to the press that they were doing so out of a belief that the Grammys are out of touch. The night’s top award, Album of the Year, was received with implicit criticism from winner Adele, who broke her trophy in two and said that Beyonce deserved to triumph. “What the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?” the “Hello” singer wondered aloud backstage about the “Formation” singer.

The Adele/Beyoncé moment and various stars’ quiet boycotts all stem from a well-documented historical pattern. In its biggest categories, the Grammys have tended to favor musically conservative artists over boundary-pushing ones, and white ones over black ones. That’s even though performances by the more musically progressive, and often non-white, artists often create the award show’s biggest viral moments and attract viewers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Grammys announced a few rules tweaks—none radical, but some potentially significant. The changes: Recording Academy members will now be able to vote online; songwriters are now eligible to receive credit in the Album of the Year field; the rap, New Age, and contemporary instrumental fields will have their nomination classes reviewed by special committees of experts; the definition of an “album” has become more inclusive; and different versions of the same song can be submitted for consideration in different categories. Of these, the online voting provision and the formation of the rap committee stand some chance of changing the dynamics that have made the Grammys so contested in the mainstream pop landscape.

Following the February 2017 award show, Grammy president Neil Portnow gave an interview to Pitchfork in which he denied that the Recording Academy had any racial blindspots and placed the onus of inclusivity onto the 13,000 voting members: “It’s a democratic vote by majority,” he said. But he added in a comparison to the American presidential election, pointing out that many of the people upset with November’s outcome didn’t vote. “Anybody that is unhappy with the results or even feels that there could be a stronger representation of any genre or ethnic group, bottom line is very simple,” he said. “Just become members, join, and vote.”