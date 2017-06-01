Anna and Ben, the central couple of Band Aid, are a familiar sight in any indie movie. Played by Zoe Lister-Jones and Adam Pally, they’re two cool-looking Angelenos in search of inspiration, now navigating their early 30s with an increasing sense of desperation. Their marriage has turned into a constant bicker-fest, and their creative careers seem to have dead-ended (Anna is an Uber driver, Ben a permanent couch potato). In another movie, they might be a nasty couple encountered at a party as a cautionary tale. But Lister-Jones, who also wrote and directed, wants to dig deeper.

Band Aid is ostensibly about the cute way Anna and Ben set about rebuilding their relationship—by turning their many fights (over the dirty dishes, or Anna being “controlling,” or Ben being lazy) into songs. Rather than snipe at each other, why not turn that negative energy into fun little pop-rock numbers, screamed with joy at each other in their garage? But don’t go in expecting an indie musical on the level of last year’s giddy Sing Street. The songs are almost beside the point: Lister-Jones’s directorial debut is a dark and moody examination of a precarious marriage, one that’s perhaps too close to the bone for its own good.

Lister-Jones, who has starred in sitcoms like Life in Pieces, New Girl, and Whitney, previously wrote the similarly caustic indie rom-coms Breaking Upwards and Lola Versus with her husband Daryl Wein. Both explored issues the couple themselves had faced—embarking on an open relationship, struggling with turning 30—and Band Aid has a similarly semi-autobiographical ring to it, though this time Lister-Jones is the film’s only writer. Anna’s issues with Ben seem largely mundane: She wants him to get off the couch, he wants to have more sex. But from early on, it’s clear there’s something more tragic at the heart of their squabbling, something Band Aid spends most of its time digging into.

Pally, a lovable oaf from sitcoms like Happy Endings and The Mindy Project, is extremely well-cast as Ben. There’s something simultaneously charming and pathetic about him, even as he loafs around doing nothing in particular; he’s a perfect Seth Rogen type, the kind of goofball you could easily see falling for and just as easily getting frustrated with. Lister-Jones, meanwhile, is playing off her own tendency to get cast as type-A nags; she does her best to lend more depth and pathos to Anna, though her early arguments still feel rote.