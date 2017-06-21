This year, Netflix will spend something in the realm of $6 billon on original programming, more than any media company apart from ESPN. Amazon is expected to spend $4.5 billion. Even Google, the owners of YouTube, are looking to spend hundreds of millions making TV shows this year. Streaming TV is no longer a fad—it’s a booming industry, one that’s competitive with cable and network television, and supremely attractive to artists who want to make their work with the least interference possible. Now, just as things have gotten crowded, another tech giant is looking to muscle in to the original-TV content world: Apple.

Though Apple, of course, has plenty of money to throw at scripted programming, it’s always seemed cautious about committing to the kind of onslaught that Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and others have engaged in over the past few years. Netflix is now basically offering an entire new season of a television series every week, on top of its original films and slew of comedy specials. Amazon, which provides shows like Transparent to all of its Prime subscribers, has a more democratic process in which it posts pilot episodes online and invites subscribers to watch and review them before ordering them to series.

It’s still unclear what Apple’s strategy is going to be—but the company has hired two of the biggest names in television production to oversee new positions in video programming. Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, the longtime presidents of Sony Pictures Television, are joining Apple this summer to begin work on something “exciting,” according to a statement from Apple’s senior vice president Eddy Cue. “There is much more to come,” he teased, providing no other information on their new responsibilities.

It’s pretty easy to guess what comes next. Sony Pictures Television is one of the most respected production companies in the industry, one that’s worked in all genres and mediums. Among the eclectic shows stewarded by Erlicht and Van Amburg since they took the Sony helm in 2005 are Damages, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Drop Dead Diva, Community, Justified, Happy Endings, Hannibal, Masters of Sex, and Underground.