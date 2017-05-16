In many ways, Al Franken is the perfect interlocutor for this odd current moment, with its attendant Kathy Griffin press conferences and presidential gripes at Rosie O’Donnell and Onion headlines come true. When it’s hard to distinguish between a real Senate hearing and Saturday Night Live, get you a man who can do both. Franken, a 15-year veteran of the NBC comedy show, and, most recently, a two-term U.S. senator from Minnesota, certainly has some insight into the contemporary era of dysfunction. Or, as he succinctly summarizes it late in Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, his seventh book, “Lately, things have been trending crapshow.”

The most remarkable thing about Giant of the Senate, though, is how neatly (and disconcertingly) it fuses two completely disparate genres: polemical comedy and political memoir. Franken, a breezy but authoritative writer, indulges in plenty of the acerbic put-downs that characterized his previous books, which include 1996’s Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations, and 2003’s Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them: A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right, for which he was famously and unsuccessfully sued by Fox News. But Giant of the Senate also functions efficiently as an autobiography, charting Franken’s odd career path from comedy to politics. It’s without a doubt one of the most entertaining books ever written by a sitting member of Congress (a notably low bar to clear), but there’s still something occasionally jarring about a work that offers both detailed analysis of the process behind the Affordable Care Act and a pithy description of Sen. Ted Cruz as a “world-class butthole.”

More than anything, though, Giant of the Senate seems to be an announcement that Franken is back to being funny, after nine years of doing his best straight man act. This was necessary, he explains, to get voters to take him seriously, which he seems to have achieved (he skated to a comfortable reelection in 2014). But it also speaks to how different the landscape of 2017 is. When Franken first ran for Senate, emerging victorious over the incumbent Norm Coleman only after a recount, and with a razor-thin margin of 312 votes, his background as an entertainer was seen as a negative. Now, it’s why a handful of commentators have pitched him as the perfect opponent for Donald Trump in 2020.

Franken has denied that he has any interest in running for president, and readers can only take him as his word. But you could easily mistake Giant of the Senate as one of those hefty tomes that precede a bid for office, only with better anecdotes and far less pomp (it’s hard to imagine Elizabeth Warren, say, authoring a footnote that starts with, “A few notes about farting”). Franken briefly details his childhood in southern Minnesota as the grandson of German immigrants; meeting his wife, Franni, during his first week at Harvard; and his seemingly effortless path from doing shows at the Comedy Store after college to being hired in 1975 for a new late-night NBC show being put together by a 30-year-old producer named Lorne Michaels. That show, obviously, became SNL, or, as Franken describes it, “a touchstone for generations of overentertained, uninformed Americans.”