Wakefield begins with the vibe of a typical “middle-aged man in crisis” drama. Howard Wakefield (Bryan Cranston) trudges home to the New York City suburbs on a commuter train, returning from some unsatisfying but well-paying lawyer job to his younger, beautiful wife Diana (Jennifer Garner), their two children, and their sumptuous home, which has a separate garage you could practically live in. Then, the power goes out on his train: an inexplicable if mundane event, Howard tells us in voiceover narration, considering there hadn’t been a storm and it wasn’t a sweltering summer day. And so Howard trudges home, only once he gets there, he doesn’t want to go inside.

That power failure functions as a sort of reset for Howard’s brain, and for the story of this muted, borderline-surreal take on suburban ennui. Based on the short story by E.L. Doctorow, and written and directed by Robin Swicord (a longtime Hollywood screenwriter whose only other directorial credit was The Jane Austen Book Club in 2007), Wakefield is a much odder film than it initially seems. Out in limited release on Friday, it’s a not entirely satisfying, but appreciably different movie that’s anchored largely by Cranston’s performance.

The simple premise: Rather than return home after another day at work, Howard moves into the unfurnished attic of his family garage and hides out, spying on his wife and seeing what her reaction is to his disappearance. The first half hour of Wakefield is undoubtedly mesmerizing, as you realize that there’s barely going to be any plot at all—just Howard quietly peering from the garage, obsessing over his peculiar stunt.

But then the film just keeps going and going (it feels fairly long at an hour and 45 minutes). Howard’s narration digresses into various flashbacks—explaining how he met his wife, the complicated love triangle he navigated to win her hand from his friend Dirk (Jason O’Mara), and the subsequent ossifying of their marriage. But none of this material is interesting, or deeply explored, enough to sustain the narrative on its own. Indeed, Howard comes off as a devious monster, though it’s unclear whether he totally understands that about himself.