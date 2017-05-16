“I think national security is put at risk by this leak and leaks like this.” That was H.R. McMaster, talking to reporters on Tuesday morning. President Trump’s national security advisor was not referring, in this case, to the president’s reported leak of classified intelligence to Russian officials, during a meeting in the White House—a leak that The Washington Post, corroborated by several other news outlets, first revealed on Monday evening. McMaster was instead talking in more multi-dimensional terms, about the leaking of the leaks—about the actions of the anonymous sources who first informed the Post about the Oval Office intelligence breach. Related Stories What We Talk About When We Talk About ‘Demagogues’

'Nasty': A Feminist Rallying Cry

You'd be forgiven, however, for confusion on that front. "Leak" is, as accusations go, itself fairly fluid. It shape-shifts. While it may call to mind the most straightforward of structural problems—trickles that threaten to become floods, ships that threaten to be sunk by that unlikeliest of torpedoes—the "leak" varies in its implications. Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, Mark Felt, WikiLeaks … to some they are villains. To others they are heroes. In the case of the Oval Office revelations, though, the question isn't simply a matter of the leak's validity; it's more basically what constituted the leak in the first place. As one framing—the one used in news stories from the Post and other outlets, and often by Democratic lawmakers—goes, the relevant "leak" here was sprung by the president himself, as he boasted to Russian leaders about the access to intelligence he enjoys as president. The other framing—the one used by McMaster, and by pundits on Fox News, and often by Republican lawmakers—sees the "leaker" in question not as Trump, but rather as the anonymous people who shared the news of his revelations to the media. (Fox contributor Fred Fleitz: "Yes, there's a scandal here. It concerns former and current U.S. officials leaking classified information to the press to undermine a U.S. president.")

President Trump, of course, has used the latter frame. As he tweeted on Tuesday morning: I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 The president’s frustration with “leakers” has been a theme not just in the aftermath of the Post report, but throughout his presidency. It is an anger shared by many, in government and in the military, who have argued that government requires some level of secrecy to operate effectively. But it is also an argument has been turned against the president himself in the day following the Post revelation. “Leaks,” in this story, have been weaponized, by both sides—and in ways that are entirely oppositional to each other. Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, captured it well when he remarked, of the leaks about the leaks: “I think it was President Trump who not that long ago tweeted, ‘We need to track down every leaker.’ Now we find out that the leaker is the commander-in-chief.” * * * “Leak” wasn’t always so bleak. The word itself—it comes from the Proto-Indo-European root *leg (“to dribble, trickle”)—has spent most of its life, in the informational sense of the revealed secret, being notably neutral. It was Noah Webster who seems to have been the first to codify that secretive strain of “leak,” as a verb, in 1832, in the second volume of his Dictionary of the English Language: He defined it then as “to leak out, to find vent; to escape privately from confinement or secresy; as a fact or report.” It was a new term that was describing an ancient practice: Freeing information from its confining “secresy” has been a legally codified (and occasionally remunerative) activity, according to one history, since the year 695, when King Wihtred of Kent enshrined a law declaring, “If a freeman works during [the Sabbath], he shall forfeit his [profits], and the man who informs against him shall have half the fine, and [the profits] of the labor.”

The practice is a longstanding one in America, as well. In 1773, Ben Franklin obtained letters, written by the royally appointed governor of Massachusetts, suggesting that the governor had misled Parliament in order promote a military buildup in the American Colonies. The letters were printed in the Boston Gazette, and caused a firestorm on both sides of the Atlantic. Before they were, though, their contents were teasingly publicized—by Sam Adams, using a mode of communication we might refer to today as “strategic leaking.” How did Franklin get the letters in the first place? From, yes, a leaker—one who remains, still, anonymous. This form of patriotic tattling may have been common in the Colonies; still, it would take “leaking” more than a century to take on the political connotations that are, today, the default in our discourse. Until the mid-20th century, information simply “leaked out,” without intention or malice or, indeed, subject—as an accident of physics, or perhaps as a ratification of Stewart Brand’s adage that “information wants to be free.” In Uncle Tom’s Cabin, first published in 1852, Augustine St. Clare compares his twin brother, Alfred, to their father: “I can see it leaking out in fifty different ways,” Augustine tells his cousin, Ophelia—“just that same strong, overbearing, dominant spirit.” In 1884’s Vivienne: A Novel, “The carefully-guarded secret had leaked out in some way or other.”

But then, in the 1950s, the secretive “leak” transformed—into a noun. And that appears to have been the point at which it took on its expressly political connotations. The political scientist H. D. Lasswell, in a 1950 issue of National Security, noted that “Americans are accustomed to ‘government by leak.’” A 1957 issue of The Economist mentioned the “understandable indignation” brought forth by “the allegation of a ‘leak’ about last Thursday’s increase in Bank rate.” In 1973, The Guardian offered a delightfully droll take on the new noun: “The EEC Commission,” the paper noted, “spent an hour and a half … discussing leaks and how to plug them (or so it is reliably leaked to Miscellany).” The “leak,” ever since, has implied not just secrets revealed, but secrets revealed by someone, for some purpose. It has also come to suggest, in its meek quartet of letters, a kind of internal combat: The leak, the secret revealed in spite of itself, is contentious, and combative. It suggests a battle that has been lost—or, seen in the other way, won. You don’t merely leak something, after all; you leak something against the wishes of someone else. You take the secret, and make it public. The struggle—and the doubled perspective—are built into the word. Politico, after Edward Snowden leaked secrets about the NSA to media outlets, ran a slideshow of history’s notable leakers. It titled the show, tellingly, “10 Famous/Infamous Whistleblowers.”