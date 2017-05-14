Unlike open letters such as Black’s, these works are addressed to family and friends. But all of these contemporary examples of the form detail the psychic effects of racial oppression, often including fear for the authors and their children. In different ways, these letters balance two aims: to enlighten the outside world and, perhaps more importantly, to share tactics of survival and resistance with kin and whoever else might need them. * * * Many of today’s letter-essay writers are self-consciously indebted to the author James Baldwin. In 1962, Baldwin wrote a letter to his nephew that soon became part of his civil-rights opus The Fire Next Time. Whereas writers from Martin Luther to Martin Luther King used open letters to critique figures of authority and call for reform, Baldwin popularized the letter-essay as a personal-political form. Addressed to his nephew and namesake (with whom black readers were invited to identify), the letter was also indirectly meant for readers of the white liberal magazine The Progressive, in which it first appeared. In a shrewd parenthetical aside, Baldwin anticipates white outcries over his analysis of racism: “I hear the chorus of the innocents screaming, ‘No! This is not true! How bitter you are!’—but I am writing this letter to you, to try to tell you something about how to handle them, for most of them do not yet really know that you exist.” Related Stories Finding Wisdom in the Letters of Aging Writers

Between the World and Me: Baldwin's Heir? “There is no reason,” Baldwin continues, “for you to try to become like white people and there is no basis whatever for their impertinent assumption that they must accept you. The really terrible thing, old buddy, is that you must accept them.” This statement, the heart of his message, redefines the moral stakes of integration by elegantly nudging white readers to the margins. The point is not only to turn the tables and show white readers how, as W. E. B. Du Bois put it in 1903, it felt “to be a problem.” It was also to model for black readers the kind of radical intimacy that might be waged and staged in the belly of the American beast. To turn their backs on white supremacy was also to turn inward, toward black love. Today, amid new forms of cyber-surveillance and old forms of violent policing, letter-essays still constitute powerful gestures toward in-group intimacy.

Inspired by Baldwin’s “tender and analytical” model, as De Robertis describes it, Radical Hope seeks to offer readers an “antidote to despair.” In the wake of the November 8 election, writers worried about the erosion of civil rights gains have drawn strength from the past to embolden future readers. Hari Kunzru reminds his son that his “inheritance includes love,” and Garza takes imagined directions toward freedom from Harriet Tubman. Díaz reminds his “Querida Q” of ancestors who “transformed the universe”: “We who have more must do the same. This is the joyous destiny of our people—to bury the arc of the moral universe so deep in justice that it will never be undone.” The form poses moral challenges to readers as well as technical challenges for writers, which the contributors to Radical Hope navigate with varying degrees of success. The dual address requires writers to provide outside readers with information the recipient wouldn’t need (“As you know, you’re half Chinese,” writes Lisa See, to her grandson; “When you wrote Uncle Tom’s Cabin, it was 1851 ... ,” Roxana Robinson explains, in her epistle to Harriet Beecher Stowe). A historically didactic form, the open letter lends itself to sermonizing (“You must have a brutal clarity about the river of tears that brought us here, to you,” Achy Obejas insists); like any private correspondence, it can verge on solipsistic. In either case, it calls attention to the silence of the letter’s addressee.

The risk of writing oneself into an echo chamber haunts Laymon’s How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America. In a letter to his late Uncle Jimmy that doubles as a message to that other Jimmy (Baldwin, whom he cites), Laymon acknowledges the problem with writing about and to people without listening to them. Though his uncle “inspired thousands of paragraphs, hundreds of scenes,” Laymon never shared his writing with him. “I was afraid to know for sure that you thought my work was a hustle ... But more than that, I didn’t want you to know that I wanted you to be better at being human.” A letter exchange between black male writers at the center of Laymon’s book adopts a more dynamic call-and-response format. As Mychal Denzel Smith, Darnell Moore, Kai M. Green, Marlon Peterson, and Laymon confess to wounds, regrets, and new freedoms, they commit themselves to their own lives—to what Moore calls the “radical act” of black survival. Open letters can create networks of support across time and space. The language of survival runs throughout Radical Hope as well. Several writers imagine a future beyond the election of Donald Trump—none more dramatically than Christina García, who writes to her imagined great-great-great-great-great-granddaughter. But if these letters express a belief in and responsibility to future recipients, they also anticipate the authors’ own death or obsolescence—a time when the letter will be all that remains. This idea is painfully rendered in Peterson’s 2014 “Open Letter to the Media If/When I Am Gunned Down By the Police or a Random White Person” (“I was scared when you stopped me ... I did not feel like I had to tell you where I lived”). But it marks other letter-essays as well. So while the form can create networks of support across time and space, it can also reflect deep anxieties about premature death in the face of police and vigilante violence.