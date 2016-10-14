Chris Gethard’s biggest gift has always been his authenticity. That might sound like a given for stand-up comedians, considering the job involves standing on stage and talking about themselves, but what Gethard accomplishes in his new HBO special Career Suicide (which premiered Saturday and is available on demand) is no simple task. This is a comedy show driven first and foremost by Gethard’s life, his feelings, and his internal monologue during some of his most challenging personal moments. That it can provoke so many laughs is a feat of excellent writing. That it doesn’t feel contrived is thanks to his incredible skill as a performer.

I first saw Career Suicide in a very small comedy club when Gethard was still running the material as a more typical hour-long set. Noticed by the comedy mogul Judd Apatow, Gethard’s latest hour became a well-reviewed off-Broadway show before being filmed for HBO (Kimberly Senior directed both the show and the TV version). The staging was different each time, as it inched further away from the stand-up realm. Gethard’s manner of relating his stories, which revolve around his struggles with clinical depression, has also shifted in fascinating ways, though his adeptness for naked, sometimes brutal, honesty hasn’t.

“I hate to say it, but sometimes, people just break,” he says portentously near the start of the HBO special, relating a dramatic car crash in his college years that he wasn’t sure he wanted to survive. “Welcome to a comedy show!” That’s one of the few traditional punchlines in Career Suicide, designed to help let the air out of the room as Gethard invites the audience into his at times fragile mental state.

The show largely does well to steer clear of using those easy outs to defuse the tension; if Career Suicide were more finely calibrated, then its effect would be immediately blunted. The same would be true if Gethard tried to frame his experiences with depression as wildly improbable or unusual. Instead, this show is trying to flesh out the impact of a common illness, the various ways it can be dealt with, and the crises that can evolve if it isn’t. Gethard is helping people understand a still under-discussed ailment, one that makes audiences uncomfortable partly because it’s so frustratingly hard to reckon with.