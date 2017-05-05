The Netflix drama Sense8 has all the flaws typical of what one might dub “auteur TV.” Think of shows like Legion, American Gods, Bloodline, and Mr. Robot, where character arcs are thinly stretched over an entire season to encourage binge-watching. Or where any plot movement occurs right at the end of an episode, and impressive cinematography and directorial style matter more than a cohesive story. Sense8 debuted in 2015 with a 12-episode season (each episode running about an hour) that had just about enough narrative to fit into a two-hour movie. Created by the Wachowskis (The Matrix trilogy) and Babylon 5’s J. Michael Straczynski, it’s a visually stunning work with a truly languorous approach to storytelling.

So why is Sense8 so charming while so many of its peak-TV brethren feel like slogs? Probably because its serialized plot has almost nothing to do with what makes the series such a pleasure to watch. Sense8 fits in with much of the Wachowskis’ work (which also includes films like Jupiter Ascending, Cloud Atlas, and Speed Racer): It’s a celebration of human connectedness, a hippy-dippy ballad of love and understanding that grinds its teeth at repressive or orderly governments and corporations. This nakedly political show somehow manages to be free-spirited, rather than dull or polemical; its good intentions often border on goofy naiveté in a way that’s charming rather than grating.

The Wachowskis like to tell stories about characters who are robbed of their humanity and agency, from the sleeping battery-folk of The Matrix to the crop-like harvesting of people in Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending (even Speed Racer is about overthrowing the yoke of corporate branding to succeed as an individual). Sense8 is a logical extension of those themes from both a business and story perspective. The show has the usual Netflix blank check, and is seemingly unencumbered by network interference and given free rein to film all over the world (the budget for this series must have been staggering). In short, Sense8 is about eight people scattered around the globe who discover they are mentally linked and are being hunted by a government organization that wants to turn them into zombie super-soldiers.

The first season of Sense8 was certainly slow going at times. In setting up its eight characters, the show took a long time to have them realize that their mental connection was more than mere daydreams, and even longer to have the ensemble link up and begin to use their hive mind to their advantage. In Sense8, every member of the linked “cluster” can hop into the body of anyone else, or they can stand off to the side and give advice. It’s a bizarre, complicated metaphor that doesn’t always work. Still, it embodies the same argument for empathy that the Wachowskis offered in their adaptation of David Mitchell’s Cloud Atlas—that though we’re all different and may come from vastly different cultures, there is no denying our shared humanity and its collective power. As a character in Cloud Atlas put it: “Life amounts to no more than one drop in a limitless ocean. Yet what is any ocean, but a multitude of drops?” In Sense8, the ocean is smaller, but the analogy remains.