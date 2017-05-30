In her heyday, Sarah Silverman was one of the edgiest stand-up comics in America. When her first special, Jesus Is Magic, came out in 2005, every review focused on how scandalous and transgressive it was; the writers seemed stunned to witness a comedian (a female one, at that!) kidding about the Holocaust, rape, AIDS, and disabilities on stage. That hype, of course, almost immediately built into a backlash that never fully faded away: Silverman has always been a comedian most defined by the outrageousness of her jokes, even though she’s long since stopped leading with shock value.

Silverman’s newest Netflix special A Speck of Dust, which dropped on the streaming service Tuesday, features a comedian who has in some ways left her 2005-era reputation behind. What stands out isn’t the audacity of her jokes, but how relaxed and conversational she is, and the endless well of charm she draws from. Silverman’s jokes still vary from risqué to hilariously graphic, but that just feels like part of the wallpaper in 2017. It’s easy to be gross and even easier to offend, but Silverman has endured as a comedic mainstay because she can do both without seeming like she’s trying to just to get a rise out of viewers. A Speck of Dust is not her best material, but it might be her most assured.

Silverman’s apex, her Jesus Is Magic phase, seems part of a now-dated conversation about the wave of female comedians leaning into explicit humor, and it’s an approach she herself started to leave behind not long after that special’s release. Her Comedy Central show The Sarah Silverman Program (which aired from 2007 to 2010) played on her somewhat child-like onstage persona and subverted it. She was cast as a woman so hopelessly immature that the ensemble around her functioned as a support system, and what little plot existed was driven by her impulsive foolishness.

Silverman is a surprisingly gifted actress, a quality many stand-ups lack. Both of her attempts at follow-ups to The Sarah Silverman Program weren’t picked up to series, but her failed NBC pilot is one of the best I’ve seen in years that didn’t make it to air, and one that missed the Netflix original series boom (where it would have thrived) by only a year or two. She also shot an HBO pilot alongside Patti LuPone and Topher Grace that wasn’t picked up by the network, while giving strong guest turns in dramas like Masters of Sex and The Good Wife.