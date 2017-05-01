Every time Julian Assange appears in Laura Poitras’s new documentary, Risk, there’s a distinct impression of his quiet thrill at being on camera. His eyes constantly dart toward the lens whenever he’s being filmed, whether he’s chatting to his cohorts at Wikileaks, donning an elaborate disguise (including different-colored contact lenses) to evade public attention, or loudly mocking the accusations of sexual assault made against him by two Swedish women. He has the bearing of a paranoid man, understandably enough, but there’s also a constant performative element to his behavior. Even as he’s hiding out from various authorities, it feels like Assange wants to be watched.

Risk is an incredibly gripping work, one made with an unprecedented level of access to Assange, but for all its intimacy, it still struggles to nail down its target. Instead, it’s more a story of Poitras herself, and the evolution of the movie she set out to make about Assange, who founded Wikileaks in 2006. She’s upfront about this approach throughout the movie, providing sporadic voice-over narration about her changing view of Assange during the years she spent filming him and other members of Wikileaks. “I thought I could ignore the contradictions,” she intones. “I thought they were not part of the story. I was wrong. They’re becoming the story.”

Poitras began filming Assange and his allies in 2011, after some of Wikileaks’ most notorious releases, including the “Iraq War Logs” provided by the military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning that included footage of an airstrike that killed two Reuters journalists. It begins with footage of Assange and his colleague Sarah Harrison trying to get then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the phone, to warn that Wikileaks’ own security had been breached and that unredacted State Department cables were about to be published online. Harrison and Assange’s demeanor is breezy even in this tense moment; they shoot wry grins at each other as they pass the cellphone back and forth. There’s a sense that the radical governmental transparency they seek is becoming the new normal.

How Poitras gained access to the secretive inner core of Wikileaks is not disclosed, but her record as a searing documentarian was already firmly established by 2011, thanks to movies like My Country, My Country (a 2006 work about life in Iraq under U.S. occupation), and The Oath (about Osama Bin Laden’s former driver and his detention at Guantanamo Bay). While she was making Risk, Poitras also worked with Edward Snowden, and documented his leak of the National Security Agency’s illegal wiretapping practices in the Oscar-winning Citizenfour (2014).