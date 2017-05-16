With an event as seismic and salable as Michael Jackson’s death, the eight-year anniversary also means it’s time to rev-up for the 10th-anniversary—which is to say that the next few years will see a stream of new and unauthorized Jackson-related content. The controversial Sky Arts TV episode in which Joseph Fiennes was set to play one of the most famous black people to ever live, canceled in January, was just the start of what is sure to be a fraught era. In the pipeline: a Netflix animated movie about Jackson’s pet chimpanzee and a film about a Muslim cleric obsessed with Jackson. This Monday brings Lifetime’s Searching for Neverland, a scripted biopic that portrays Jackson’s final years while demonstrating the tensions that necessarily surround all such projects.

Based on the memoir written by Jackson’s bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, Searching for Neverland stars Navi, a Jackson impersonator so dead-on that the King of Pop allegedly used him as a body double from time to time. As is typical for Lifetime biopics—the network has portrayed Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, and the cast of Saved by the Bell in recent years—the subject (or in this case, his estate) has not sanctioned the project. As is also typical, the movie (directed by the TV veteran Dianne Houston) is a visually workmanlike, episodically structured look at the perils of fame that will offend few but enrapture only devoted fans.

The story begins in 2006, with Jackson and his three children returning to the U.S. from Bahrain, where they’d been staying following his acquittal from child-molestation charges. The move to Las Vegas, we’re told in title cards, was in hopes of landing a casino-concert residency for him. Before we meet Jackson we meet Whitfield, a single dad in the private-security industry who is determined that future gigs won’t take away from time spent with his daughter. This goal will not be met. The shrouded skinny man he escorts from the airport turns out to be Jackson, who then hires him on the spot as permanent bodyguard—one of only two full-time staff members, the other being the nanny.

Jackson’s world as portrayed here is intensely cloistered. In flash-forwards to depositions of Whitfield and his eventual back-up Beard after Jackson’s death, investigators ask the bodyguards what people were regularly in the star’s life. The answer: almost no one other than his staff, his mom, his kids, and the fans assembled outside the gate. Other Jackson family members materialize only occasionally in the film, demanding money or unwanted audiences with the artist. Friends, we’re told, were sufficiently scared off by Jackson’s scandals that he couldn’t get anyone to show up for his daughter’s birthday. And public excursions were nearly impossible: Jackson’s use of code names and masks when leaving the house come to seem less like eccentricities than necessities, given the stressful scenes at the mall and on the street of fans and paparazzi swarming with violent intensity.