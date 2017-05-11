Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword begins with an assault on a castle featuring giant war elephants so plagiaristically familiar that I suspect the filmmakers will be hearing from Peter Jackson’s attorneys. They may have to get in line, however. The baby Arthur, son of the slain King Uther Pendragon (Eric Bana), is soon sent down the river, à la Moses, before being raised as a thief in “Londinium” like a medieval Artful Dodger. His principal antagonist, Vortigern (Jude Law) makes sacrifices to a wetly tentacled she-monster recalling Ursula the Sea Witch in order to be turned into a smoldering killer notably resembling a Balrog. There are creatures that could be accurately described as Rodents of Unusual Size and a giant snake that appears closely related to Voldemort’s Nagini. There’s even a flamboyant de-earing clearly intended to echo the one that takes place in Reservoir Dogs.

Which is all to say that virtually everything in director Ritchie’s film has been done before and done much better. The movie is a clumsy mishmash that rewrites the Arthur mythos in ways that seem largely random, seeking to survive scene by scene rather than offer any minimally coherent retelling or narrative theory. Worse, it is punctuated by overwrought, uninspired action sequences and set to a score so painfully neuron-fraying that, had it been available in the 1990s, the ATF might have used to sonically pummel the Branch Davidians.

Back around the turn of the century, Ritchie exploded upon the cinematic scene with Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, a couple of fast, bloody caper films that reinvigorated the crime genre. But with the exception of his solid The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Ritchie of late has employed his frenetic style on projects for which it is emphatically unsuited, with two ill-advised Sherlock Holmes movies—I love Robert Downey Jr. as much as anyone, but casting him as Holmes was an act of cultural vandalism—and now the story of Arthur, king of the Britons. (You’ll have to forgive me: Throughout Ritchie’s movie, lines from Monty Python and the Holy Grail kept bursting, unbidden, into my mind. When the Lady of the Lake made her inevitable appearance I literally strained to see whether her arm was “clad in the purest shimmering samite.”)