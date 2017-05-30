As in previous years, I’m binge-reviewing the latest season of Netflix’s House of Cards, the TV show that helped popularize the idea of “binge watching” when it premiered in 2013. Don’t read farther than you’ve watched. (The whole series will appear here.)

Episode 5 (Chapter 58)

Uh oh, Claire’s looking into the camera again. Was the ad she filmed at the very beginning of the season some formal foreshadowing after all? Is her lenseward glimpse at the end of this episode another hint of Frank-like monologues to come from the new acting president? In any case, her gasp-worthy scene with Donald Blythe made clear that she is just as nasty as her husband is, contrary to the VP’s faux-compliment: “You’re not like him.” She’ll torch a man’s legacy to his face and insult his “dumb dead wife.” She’ll smirk casually when he replies with a variant on “see you next Tuesday.” And she’ll risk the notion of a split ticket in the White House as a route for her to take ultimate power.

That closing moment with her in the presidential quarters seemed to indicate that her intimidation of Blythe worked and she was selected as veep, placing her temporarily as commander-in-chief while the House remains deadlocked. If that plot development wasn’t entirely clear, blame the structure of the episode, which didn’t quite spell out the succession rules until very late. Still, it was a fittingly sneaky end for an installment centered on skullduggery and strained trust.

Just count the clashes between supposed allies. Claire and Tom Yates’s relationship has become increasingly resentful and stalker-y. Frank had friction with Doug, the man whose murderous past may be coming back to haunt him—and who, as a result of said past, will not tolerate having his loyalty questioned. Doug is clashing with LeAnn, a somewhat gentler but still highly capable frenemy who’s whipping congressional votes with him. LeAnn, for her part, is trying to wrangle Aidan Macallan, the computers guru on the lam who is threatening to leak damning information on the Underwoods if the manhunt for him isn’t called off. And Seth is receiving information from a reporter that could take down his rival Doug. It makes sense that Team Underwood is being tested so much: The Underwoods are testing their country like never before.