As in previous years, I’m binge-reviewing the latest season of Netflix’s House of Cards, the TV show that helped popularize the idea of “binge watching” when it premiered in 2013. Don’t read farther than you’ve watched.

Episode 4 (Chapter 56)

Here it is: House of Cards finally spiraling into the true American nightmare it always threatened to be. Frank’s count-up of authoritarianism at the end of the episode—2020, 2024, 2028, 2032, 2036—made for an excellently hammy reveal of the Underwoods’ long con. Claire even winked! But it also felt like the show announcing a new phase, one that dares the viewer to call it preposterous even though we live in times of open anxiety about democracy’s fragility.

How’d we get to this point? This hour opened with “the end” rolling from Double Indemnity, and at first it seemed the filmmakers were punning on the notion that it was the Underwoods who were at their end. Outside the Oval Office, staffers nervously gossiped about the election returns spelling defeat for the incumbents. When those staffers turned to scrutinize the Underwoods as they passed by, it was the kind of scene that couldn’t help but conjure the memory of the Javits Center the night of November 8.

The reason for the Underwoods’ apparent defeat—dampened enthusiasm among Democrats for their technocratic candidate accused of corruption—also seemed plenty familiar. “How many scandals should the public be asked to endure before they say ‘enough?’” Tom Hammerschmidt aptly asked on CNN. I’ve complained previously that this show doesn’t seem to care about the American electorate at large, but the truth is Cards puts viewers in the same position as isolated politicos such as Frank and Claire. Voters are a distant, notional concept—until they show up to demonstrate that the Underwoods’ powers have limits.