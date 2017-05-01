Rihanna once wore something that is now widely referred to as The Omelette Dress—so named for its broad, yellow train that looked very much like a giant, eggy concoction. And so there is certainly precedent for the outlandish, the absurd, the quite possibly awful, when it comes to the Costume Institute fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, better known as the Met Ball. The Omelette Dress debuted at the 2015 ball celebrating the exhibition China: Through the Looking Glass. It was an unfortunate theme that prompted several attendees to embark on their own Pseudo-Sino Fashion Quests, with deeply troubling results. Sarah Jessica Parker, for example, arrived wearing a headpiece that looked as if she had stolen the lighting fixture hanging above a strip-mall Chinese lunch buffet. It was not a high point in American cultural appropriation or, for that matter, bilateral relations. Related Story Sneakers Have Always Been Political Shoes But this year’s Met Ball—held Monday night and inspired by a Costume Institute exhibition, Art of the In-Between, showcasing the career of avant-garde Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons—was something remarkable in the Annals of the Absurd, an explosion of frippery and shamelessness that recalled late-Weimar or mid-career Mad Hatter in its slavish devotion to peacockery in the face of complex, oftentimes brutal, reality. In the Age of Trump, when coastal elites have been derided as divorced from the struggles and sacrifices of the rural poor and suburban blue-collar workers, the Met Ball red carpet offered a master class in wanton delusion and preening celebrity.

Rihanna, moving from breakfast-inspired fashion onto lunch stuffs, arrived in what can only be described as a giant ball of salami-like cloth discs (a Comme des Garçons design). Solange Knowles picked up Rihanna’s 2015 memo on Sartorial Extensions, and opted for a Thom Browne-designed sleeping bag cocoon with a down-stuffed train that might have doubled as a Slip n’ Slide later on in the evening. Priyanka Chopra apparently read the same document and arrived in a trench dress with a train that spilled down the staircase, a sort of Fantastical Inspector Gadget arriving at the scene of so much fashion crime. Ultimately, those were the practical outfits. Pharrell Williams’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, wore a red Kawakubo design that had no armholes in it, prompting comparisons to the Kool Aid Man (NB: the Kool Aid man actually had arms), while Katy Perry chose to drown herself in red tulle with a confusing chrome headpiece emblazoned with the word “Witness,” that looked very much like a miniature space satellite — courtesy of Martin Margiela designer (and professed anti-Semite) John Galliano. And then there was Caroline Kennedy, also clad in Kawakubo: a tiered, floral dome that might have best been left to warming a teapot. At least it (probably) had arm holes. Rei Kawakubo (who, it must be noted, arrived in a white shirt, black skirt and sneakers. Talk about avant garde!) is as much a theorist as a designer, someone for whom clothing is conceptual more than it is necessarily practical, and so a certain level of indulgence must be allowed regarding the sheer lunacy of some of these designs. Moreover, fashion itself is always just a little absurd—and it is not particularly revelatory to deride its more frivolous elements, given that they are, in a sense, a point of pride (that is, the tailoring on a peplum or the weight of a silk or the, uhm, fall of a dress train).