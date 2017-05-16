Chris Cornell Was His Era’s Greatest Frontman

Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib | MTV News

“Chris Cornell was an experimental songwriter, but an honest and emotive lyricist. It is difficult to find someone who walked that line as delicately and gently as he did, particularly in his often-maligned solo work. Soundgarden’s songs would often fit runs of key changes, tone shifts, and interval jumps into small spaces, creating an urgent and frantic vibe around the band’s early work. But underneath all of that, in his best moments, Chris Cornell was opening honest dialogue with a listener about fear, anxiety, romance, and small revolutions.”

How Everything, Everything Is Changing Young Adult Fiction

Hannah Giorgis | The Ringer

“Everything, Everything feels at once snarkily modern (Olly’s email address is ‘genericuser033@gmail.com’) and charmingly timeless. The book is unique in its clear, complex depiction of young love — even and especially when the stakes are impossibly high. Everything, Everything weaves the mundane and the improbable with close attention to how its characters connect as they experience both.”

How American Gods Changed the Game for Gay Sex on TV

Brandon Cook | The Guardian

“In mainstream gay television, sex is presented as something wielded with reckless abandon in shows like Queer As Folk or, more recently, Looking. It’s the same hyper-sexualized imagery that feeds gay nightclub advertorials and community events: images of ripped studs and beefy bodies, a focus on aesthetic glory. In our fight to gain the freedom to be sexual, and in defiance of societal typecasting, we’ve abandoned sensitivity in favor of eroticism, and embraced sexiness over sympathy—and sometimes even over soul.”

The Personal-Essay Boom Is Over

Jia Tolentino | The New Yorker

“For some writers, these essays led to better-paying work. But for many the thrill of reaching an audience had to suffice. And placing a delicate part of your life in the hands of strangers didn’t always turn out to be so thrilling. Personal essays cry out for identification and connection; what their authors often got was distancing and shame.”