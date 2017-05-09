The current consensus on Anne With an E, the new CBC adaptation of Anne of Green Gables debuting Friday on Netflix, is that it’s a darker interpretation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s beloved 1908 novel. Certainly, the first two episodes, which explore how the 13-year-old Anne Shirley is adopted by Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, deviate from the book in offering dramatic and painful flashbacks to Anne’s life before the Cuthberts took her in. When Anne first arrives at Green Gables—set in the fictional town of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island—she’s as garrulous and joyously imaginative as ever, but it’s also clear that her experiences as an orphan have left her deeply traumatized.

Returning to the book after a few decades’ absence, though, I was surprised at the bleakness of Montgomery’s early chapters. When Matthew is astonished to find that Anne’s a girl instead of the boy he requested, a station-master quips, “Maybe they were out of boys of the brand that you wanted,” as if Matthew were shopping for toilet paper at Target rather than rescuing a child. After Anne learns that she might not be being adopted after all, Montgomery describes how, “upstairs in the east gable, a lonely, heart-hungry, friendless child cried herself to sleep.” And Anne, who could talk an inanimate object into madness, becomes suddenly quiet when Marilla asks to hear her history. “Evidently,” Montgomery writes, “she did not like talking about her experiences in a world that had not wanted her.”

So Anne With an E, created by Moira Walley-Beckett, a longtime writer and producer on Breaking Bad, isn’t exactly inventing darkness for the story so much as reading between the lines. It’s Anne of Green Gables for 21st-century audiences, who are perhaps more sympathetic to the idea that children can suffer. That’s not to say darkness defines the show. Anne With an E captures the winning exuberance of Anne Shirley—who, played by AmyBeth McNulty, is entirely irresistible—while finding some deeper potency in her story. The first two episodes offer a gripping and moving setup for the rest of the season, portraying how Anne, despite improbable odds, persuades the elderly Cuthberts to love her.

The first 90-minute installment is directed by Niki Caro, whose 2002 film Whale Rider about a Maori girl intent on becoming the leader of her tribe was an unexpected hit. Caro captures the dreamy quality of Avonlea as Anne first encounters it, with its wild coastal landscape and abundant blossoms. Anne is as immediately taken with it as the reticent Matthew (R.H. Thomson) is with the vibrant girl who talks his ear off on the ride to Green Gables. It’s down to Marilla (the estimable British actress Geraldine James) to break the bad news that Anne is an error, and McNulty’s face crumples as Anne realizes she hasn’t found a home just yet.