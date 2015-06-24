The greatest kinds of teen movies should feel utterly discombobulating—at once overwrought and humdrum, screamingly funny and deadly serious, with magic bleeding in around the edges. How else to properly capture the constant pulse of hormones, drama, and rhapsodic bouts of idealism that comes with adolescence? Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name, a Japanese anime film arriving in U.S. theaters Friday after becoming an international box-office sensation, is one of the best teen movies I’ve seen in years. It’s a gorgeous mix of the fantastic and the mundane that blends time-travel, body-swapping, and an enchanted bottle of sake into a story that somehow never loses hold of its wonderfully rounded protagonists.

Shinkai is an emerging name in Japanese animation (he’s directed four popular, often floridly named features), and Your Name seems like his moment to cross over as masters of the medium like Hayao Miyazaki, Satoshi Kon, Mamoru Oshii, and Isao Takahata have before him. The film takes the well-worn concept of body-switching and uses it to dig into the differences between a girl growing up in rural Japan and a boy in Tokyo. Shinkai borrows from thousand-year-old lore (the movie’s premise is roughly inspired by an ancient poem) to produce a work that’s startlingly frank and modern, and should appeal to teenagers and devoted film nerds alike.

In Your Name, Taki (Ryunosuke Kamiki) is a teen boy attending high school in Tokyo and picking up shifts as a waiter; Mitsuha (Mone Kamishiraishi) lives in a fictional town in the mountains, where she maintains a family shrine and dreams of life in the big city. The film spends little to no time on Taki’s worries, which are the regular concerns of a teenager balancing work and home life (and nursing a crush on a co-worker). Mitsuha is, without a doubt, Your Name’s primary focus, representing the push and pull between tradition and modernity, and the burdens of adulthood for a young woman who’s expected to keep one foot in the past.

But Shinkai’s primary fascination is communication and empathy—the ways that we understand each other and the ways we cannot, even if we’re literally occupying another person’s mind. At first, Taki and Mitsuha can barely grasp what’s happening to them, thinking of their out-of-body experiences as dreams and shrugging when they’re told how strangely they were acting the day before. Eventually, they figure it out, and begin leaving each other notes in their phones (and, sometimes, written on their bodies) in an effort to coordinate their newly complicated lives.