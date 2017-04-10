In a recent interview on NPR’s Weekend Edition, Scott Simon spoke to Lesley Nneka Arimah days before the publication of her highly anticipated debut story collection. Why, he asked, did she think post-apocalyptic worlds hold so much interest for today’s readers? The answer she gave suggests her own fascination has as much to do with temperament as with our particular times. “At some point, we all know deep down that we’re doomed. And so I think we’re just sort of imagining the futures that are coming,” Arimah said, calling herself “a pessimist. I do think that human nature has sort of proven time and time again that we will indulge our baser impulses.”

In What It Means When a Man Falls From the Sky, her new book, dark turns come in many forms, from the fantastic to the grimly realistic. Arimah sets her fiction in Nigeria (where she spent part of her childhood) and in the U.S. (one of the many places in the world where she has lived)—in the present and in the imagined future. In “What Is A Volcano?,” she evokes a mythic domain of feuding gods. She delivers affecting accounts of parent-child struggles, and sketches surrealist scenarios in which dolls come to life and the dead haunt the living. An undertow of grief pulls hard on all of the book’s tales, most of which feature characters who are in some way bereft—usually missing one parent. The family members who stick around are quite often cruel to one another. At the very least, they are afraid to show anything like kindness. Heartbreak and vulnerability are the common threads.

Arimah is particularly interested in generational rifts. Warnings go unheeded by young and old, and the best laid plans are defied; adolescent rebellion yields harsh punishment. A mother slaps her daughter, insisting she avoid a man from a bad family; the daughter disobeys, and ends up enduring abuse at his hands. When she returns home, “the reunion isn’t tender,” Arimah writes. “Bibi’s right eye is almost swollen shut and her mother’s mouth is pressed shut and they neither look at nor speak to each other.” An enraged uncle insists that his young niece’s favorite chicken be killed to spite her. When a girl complains of being sexually harassed by a youth minister, he calls her a liar, and her mother blames the end of her marriage on “the stink that was raised.” True to her word, Arimah sees baser impulses at work everywhere.

When Arimah leaves domestic reality behind, she pushes her pessimism further, dramatizing futile human efforts to believe that some transcendence is possible. She is drawn to magical realism, but not because it invites imaginative escape. On the contrary, it allows a writer, she has said, to “take a very human desire, insert it into a supernatural world, and watch humanity become grotesque.”