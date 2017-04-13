When it premiered last summer, Baz Luhrmann’s early-days-of-hip-hop Netflix extravaganza The Get Down was as hyped as any streaming show has ever been. A big-name movie director given hundreds of millions of dollars to craft a musical epic about recent history necessarily generates splashy features and plentiful reviews. But a lot less attention has been paid to the show’s second batch of episodes, which went online a week ago. This is fair: The show wasn’t, and isn’t, great. Rumors of a troubled production process were confirmed by the fact that Netflix split season one into two parts so as to take more time on the later episodes—and the results of that chaos are apparent in the strained, hard-to-follow-and-harder-to-care-about saga on screen.

But it’s worth noting that on social media, The Get Down does seem to have attracted a devoted following. There’s a #RenewTheGetDown hashtag filled with shade for other Netflix shows that seem to be getting more marketing and critical love. And on Tumblr, affection for the series takes the form—as is typical for Tumblr—of pulling out delectable moments for gifs and analysis. Justice Smith’s Ezekiel Figuero goofily dancing in slow motion can’t help but create feelings of warmth. Fan obsession over a gay romance subplot involving Jaden Smith’s character Dizzy is a reminder that this show’s range of minority representation matters. And the visual attention to detail—even when transforming history into myth—can be impressive.

But all of that points to the notion that The Get Down, Parts 1 or 2, is best experienced as a series of discrete moments, reordered as a Pinterest board of visuals or a mixtape of song and dance numbers. If there is to be another season, it should come with a major behind-the-scenes overhaul.

The second episode batch picks up after the young rappers of The Get Down Brothers have successfully executed a pivotal performance, just as their soulful poet leader Ezekiel has begun to chart a path out of the Bronx by courting the favor of rich white Manhattanites offering internships, political connections, and a chance for admission at Yale. His girlfriend Mylene Cruz (Herizen Guardiola) also has big dreams, balancing a disco-singing career with the demands of her strict preacher father (Giancarlo Esposito). From those jumping-off points, Luhrmann and his team continue weaving stories about the teens’ ambition to conquer the world—or at least to escape the fate that most of their peers are consigned to—existing in tension with home and family. In Ezekiel’s case, that home continually links him to crime; in Mylene’s, a family member wants to exploit her success.