You might be surprised to learn that a critical action set piece in the middle of The Fate of the Furious involves cars. Lots and lots of cars. Empty cars, hacked by the mysterious Cipher (Charlize Theron) and driven remotely through the streets of New York, en masse, to swarm and overwhelm her enemies. One shot sees dozens of vehicles careening out the windows of a parking garage; another is of a ridiculous pile-up, a writhing mass of automobiles jumping on top of each other, as if the cars were lemmings being herded off a cliff. If there’s a better symbol for the delights, and growing excesses, of the Fast & Furious franchise, I can’t imagine what it’d be.

We’re now eight films deep in a series that began as a high-end B-movie about street racing and has turned into a multicultural international super-spy saga (with plenty of cars still involved); it’d be hard not to lose steam at some point. Though The Fate of the Furious delivers all the high-octane action, ridiculous global spectacle, and grumbled Vin Diesel monologues about family that fans have come to expect, it also bears some signs of wear and tear. Its go-for-broke action sequences feel a little strained this time around, and the new cast additions don’t click quite as seamlessly with the beloved core ensemble. The Fate of the Furious offers everything you might want from the series, but those offerings are beginning to look ever so slightly stale.

I say this as a devotee of the Fast & Furious universe, which around the time of its fifth installment (Fast Five) became the kind of transcendentally schlocky super-soap that only the greatest long-running film franchises can be. Though the screenwriter Chris Morgan (who wrote the last six entries) and the producer Neal H. Moritz gradually swapped out the films’ “street racing bandits” focus for something far more grandiose over the years, they’ve retained the series’s core as a ballad of family and friends, sitting on the porch and clinking bottles of Corona together, toasting their loyalty and brotherhood.

Only this time, there are no Coronas (indeed, there’s a scene where, heavens above, the gang is drinking bottles of Budweiser). It’s one of the details that passes largely unnoticed in the still very watchable Fate of the Furious, but stuck in my craw after the fact: How could a series so focused on those fan-friendly details miss something so obvious? Other, larger story holes come later that require the audience to be willfully ignorant of events in past films. In a lesser franchise, I might forgive these slights, but part of the appeal of Fast & Furious is its ridiculous emphasis on continuity from sequel to sequel, and the delightful webs of alliances and rivalries it’s developed between its growing cast over the years.