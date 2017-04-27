In 1995, a perfect piece of techno-alarmism was released in theaters, and America was never the same again. The Net, starring Sandra Bullock, predicted a world where your entire identity could be erased and re-written online, where hackers could create online backdoors into all of America’s security agencies, where you could use a website to have a pizza delivered to your door. The film was, at the time, dismissed as an absurd work of paranoia; these days, its prophecies sound extremely ho-hum. Sure, people now use Seamless instead of “Pizza.net,” but forecasting the future through cinema is never a perfect science.

Twenty-two years later comes James Ponsoldt’s The Circle, a new piece of cyber-horror to scoff at, one that predicts a future in which everyone will tie their lives into their online identities, and cameras will monitor our every move. Wait, I hear you say, that sounds eerily prescient! It should be—and yet, The Circle has absolutely no grasp on its own tone. It veers from insidious social commentary to wildly absurd comedy sometimes within the same conversation, warning of a world where we may use Facebook to vote, but also have microchips implanted in our children’s bones. As a satire, The Circle might have been worth a few giggles, but as a deadly serious drama, it’s laughable in an entirely different way.

The movie is based on a 2013 novel by Dave Eggers that presented its dystopic predictions as a sort of knowing fable. Meanwhile, the film, scripted by Eggers and Ponsoldt, has a much more grounded aesthetic. The Circle is an all-encompassing social network, essentially Facebook or Google or Twitter wrapped into one neat package. Its headquarters are a sprawling “campus,” not unlike Apple’s giant glass doughnut, and its employees never seem to leave, since they’re all having too much fun being best friends with one another. It’s all like an episode of Black Mirror, if Black Mirror made no effort whatsoever to be subtle.

Into this gilded cage walks Mae Holland (Emma Watson), a young go-getter who’s eager to please and otherwise lacking in personality. One character notes her overflowing idealism, and her parents (played by Glenne Headly and the late Bill Paxton) are salt-of-the-earth folks who seem gently suspicious of all this internet mumbo-jumbo. Mae gets a job at The Circle with the help of her high-powered friend Annie (Karen Gillan). Quickly enough, she’s climbing the social ladder, using her Circle phone to communicate with her Circle co-workers, attend Circle events, live on Circle housing, and enjoy Circle healthcare.