The United States of Billy Joel—Adam Chandler investigates how the Piano Man, who hasn’t released a new pop album since 1993, continues to sell out stadiums.

What’s in Store at This Year’s Cannes Film Festival—David Sims reports on the surprising titles to screen next month in France, including episodes of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks and Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake.

Unforgettable Is the Opposite of Its Title—Christopher Orr bemoans the new female-stalker movie starring Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl.

Why Fast & Furious Needs to Go Small to Survive—David Sims makes the case for a back-to-basics approach for the high-flying franchise.

A Quiet Passion Is a Biopic With Poetic Scope—David Sims enjoys Terence Davies’s new film about the reclusive, and sometimes frustrating, life of Emily Dickinson.

Free Fire Brings the Guns, but Forgets the Characters—David Sims argues that Ben Wheatley’s latest film, a 90-minute shoot-out in an empty warehouse, is exactly as interesting as that sounds.