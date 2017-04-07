‘Donald Trump’ Gets a Comedy Central Series —Megan Garber questions the nature of reality after the network announced a new show starring the impersonator Anthony Atamanuik.

A Satisfying Finale for Big Little Lies —Christopher Orr weighs in on the ending of the HBO limited series.

Colossal Is the Weirdest Monster Movie of the Year —David Sims watches the bizarre new film starring Anne Hathaway.

Your Name Is a Dazzling New Work of Anime —David Sims marvels at Makoto Shinkai’s breathtaking new film.

When Baseball Players Were Vaudeville Stars —Elizabeth Yuko delves into the fascinating history of athletes who took to performing on stage to make ends meet during the off-season.

Girls Crashes Back to Earth—Sophie Gilbert discusses how the HBO show is exploring the limits of storytelling as it nears its series finale.

Five Came Back and the Power of Propaganda—David Sims reviews Netflix’s new three-part documentary series, which celebrates and analyzes the efforts of major Hollywood directors who depicted World War II.

Louis C.K.’s 2017 Is a Startling, Uncomfortable Return to Form—David Sims believes that the comedian’s new Netflix special is his first in years to feel coherent and challenging.

S-Town, 13 Reasons Why, and Making Art Out of Self-Destruction—Sophie Gilbert explains how the podcast and Netflix show explore despair in remarkably different ways.

The Karmic Universe of Better Caul Saul—Spencer Kornhaber talks to the co-creators of the AMC show about its ethics, pacing, and politics.

Dimension 404 Promises Sci-Fi With a Twist—Sophie Gilbert parses the underwhelming new Hulu show, which boasts an array of recognizable actors.

SubPop

Music

Father John Misty’s Pointlessness Blues—Spencer Kornhaber listens to Pure Comedy, the singer’s tedious and nihilistic new album.

How Significant Is the Music Industry’s Rebound?—Spencer Kornhaber analyzes what the upturn in profits in 2016, largely due to gains in streaming, really means.

Harry Styles Launches His Solo Career With a Preposterous Rock Anthem—Spencer Kornhaber unpacks the former boy-bander’s new single, “Sign of the Times.”

National Gallery in Prague

Art

How Should Art Address Human Rights?—Jacoba Urist considers how artists like Ai Weiwei who call attention to victims of conflict and violence, can strike a balance between self-expression and respect for their subject.

Doug McLean

Books

Colum McCann on the Terror of Facing the Blank Page—Joe Fassler chats with the award-winning author about the poetry of Wendell Berry, and what it taught him about the importance of failure, as part of The Atlantic’s ongoing “By Heart” series.

USA Today Sports / Reuters

Sports

What Does the Chargers’ Move to Los Angeles Mean for the Padres?—Hayley Glatter ponders over the fate of the baseball team as the only remaining major sports franchise in San Diego.