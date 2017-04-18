In its fourth season, Silicon Valley is facing the same problem many an established tech brand comes up against after a few years on the market: how to stay relevant? After charting the travails of Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) and his Pied Piper company through various booms and busts, the HBO sitcom could have started to get stale, relying on the same mix of broad tech satire and foul-mouthed monologuing that’s carried it until now. But Silicon Valley thrives on self-awareness, and there’s no better evidence than the opening of this season, which comes to a simple conclusion: All of Richard’s progress up until now should be liquidated.

This is a “soft reboot” season, one that largely abandons the minutiae of Pied Piper to embark on new adventures, shake up some of the show’s typical alliances, and generally expand each character’s motivation beyond trying to get venture capital and become a billionaire. This shift feels both necessary and satisfying, even if you’ve so far been invested in the success of Richard’s inventions (mainly, a piece of compression code that allows for the near instantaneous sharing of big files). Silicon Valley remains one of the funniest, darkest, smartest shows about the attraction, and limitations, of the American Dream, but by resetting itself, it also manages to stay strangely gripping.

Part of the weird appeal of Silicon Valley comes from how it plays almost like an action thriller at times and a cut-throat boardroom drama at others. In the new season, Richard’s Pied Piper has mostly collapsed after an internal battle with its puffed-up CEO Jack Barker (Stephen Tobolowsky) and the failure of its main product, a Dropbox-like service that proved too confusing and tech-minded for regular users. The company is now in the hands of Richard’s stoned mogul buddy Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller), and is surviving only because of the surprise success of one of its peripheral features, a video-chat service.

As we begin Season 4, there’s actually hope for the video-chat to take off, in a conventional sense—Richard and his fellow programmers Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) could raise some venture capital, restructure the business, and try scaling up their popular product. But the show’s creators Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky know that’s no fun; Silicon Valley has spent long enough satirizing the endless cycle of pitch meetings and legal battles that come with chairing an emerging software company. So the wheels come off the remnants of Pied Piper very quickly—and in imaginative ways.