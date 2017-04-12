This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards will feature a whole host of unusual categories. Online voters will decide the “Best Kiss,” as they always have, and the “Best On-Screen Duo,” but they’ll also weigh in on the “Best Fight Against the System” (Get Out, Loving, and Mr. Robot are among the options) and the “Best American Story” (where contenders include Transparent and Moonlight). Still, the most newsworthy change for this year’s awards comes in the most routine category: the acting trophies, which will no longer be split up on the basis of gender, but simply given to the “Best Actor in a Movie” and “Best Actor in a Show.”

“We have to constantly be pushing ourselves to not only respond to culture but lead it,” said MTV President Chris McCarthy in a CNN interview announcing the change. “If we’re going to do an award show that celebrates content, why would we not modernize what that looks like?” Though some might raise an eyebrow at the reduction of television and film to “content,” McCarthy said he was listening to MTV’s young audience in making the switch. “They don’t see those lines in the way that generations in the past have,” he said. “So we wanted to take those down. They felt really antiquated.”

It’s a question that has come up for bigger awards ceremonies, too. The Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, who identifies as gender non-binary, recently sent a letter to the Television Academy questioning the gender-specific designations of the Emmys’ acting categories, unsure of whether to submit in Best Supporting Actor or Best Supporting Actress. The Academy immediately responded, noting that any actor can submit themselves in either category for any reason, and assuring Dillon that the Emmys do not enforce or investigate that choice in any way.

“What I learned through my research is that the word ‘actor,’ specifically in reference to those who performed in plays, came about in the late 1500s as a non-gendered word,” Dillon said in an interview with Variety. “It applied to all people, regardless of anatomical sex or gender identity,” while “actress,” in origin, specifically refers to female performers. Though Dillon expressed great satisfaction at the Television Academy’s prompt response, the question of what “Best Actor” should mean in the 21st century remains a pertinent one.