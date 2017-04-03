This post contains spoilers for the new season-three episode of Rick and Morty. On October 4, 2015, the Adult Swim animated sci-fi series Rick and Morty aired its season-two finale. The episode, “The Wedding Squanchers,” built to a Red Wedding-esque massacre on a planet 6,000 light-years away from Earth, and an interstellar manhunt that drove the dysfunctional central family, the Smiths, and their mad-scientist patriarch Rick Sanchez into hiding. But the episode ended with Rick, an alleged terrorist, secretly turning himself over to the Galactic Federation police to protect his daughter, Beth, and his grandkids Morty and Summer. For a comedy that could be so silly and surreal (characters often have names like “Mr. Poopybutthole” and “King Flippy Nips”), locking up a repentant Rick to the soundtrack of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” was a decidedly dispirited, yet moving, way to end the season. Since then, fans had been clamoring for official news of when season three would start; in response, they’d been getting little more than teaser clips and coy tweets from the show’s creators, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. But on Saturday, amid this growing impatience, Adult Swim dropped a terrific and outrageous new episode titled “The Rickshank Redemption,” effectively kicking off season three on April Fool’s Day. Since there was no real advance notice, most fans didn’t see it coming, but maybe they should have: In the epilogue to the season-two finale, viewers were told to expect season three “in, like, a year and a half.” Sure enough, as some keen observers noted, the new episode arrived a year and a half later, almost to the day. It was hard to tell, though, whether the episode’s release was a supreme act of trolling or a genuine gift—and whether, in fact, it had been precisely planned this way all along. Related Story Rick and Morty’s Biggest Twist: It Has a Heart The long awaited third-season premiere—in both the style of its release and the substance of its story—is a deeply fitting return for a show that takes delight in constantly unsettling its viewers’ notions of a fixed reality. Most Rick and Morty episodes see Rick, an alcoholic genius, and his increasingly jaded teenage grandson Morty going on violent, funny, and philosophically-minded adventures that can involve virtual simulations, multiverse-exploring, and space-time manipulation. “The Rickshank Redemption,” too, features plenty of twists and high-concept sci-fi, but what’s especially eyebrow-raising is how neatly it seems to resolve its season-two dilemma. Rick handily breaks out of intergalactic prison and, for the most part, wins back his family by the closing credits. It’s all accomplished via some exciting set pieces and moments of real emotional tension, but something seems amiss. It’s hard not to wonder: Is the new episode some kind of fever dream that takes place in Rick’s mind as he wastes away in prison? Is it just a high-octane way to kick off the new season and put old story threads quickly to bed? Is it both—or is it something else entirely?

Despite these questions, the premiere episode is perfectly enjoyable even when taken at face value. It opens in a diner with Rick miraculously freed from prison and eating breakfast with Beth, her husband Jerry, Morty, and Summer. Of course, it’s quickly revealed that Rick is still incarcerated. He and an insect-like Galactic Federation agent (Nathan Fillion) are hooked up to a brain analyzer, and their consciousnesses are chatting inside a manifestation of Rick’s cerebellum. The rest of the episode follows Rick’s inventive attempts to not only escape, but also topple the entire Galactic Federation empire, which has taken over Earth. At the same time, Morty (who’s seemingly fed up with his grandfather’s neglect) and Summer (who’s deeply loyal to him) try to track him down. It’s an exhilarating ride filled with some of the most vivid animation and smartest writing the show has deployed so far. Still—and this isn’t necessarily a bad thing—the episode at times feels like a compressed remix of old Rick and Morty moments. There’s the Inception-like storyline (first used in season one, episode two, “Lawnmower Dog”); the simulation plot (used most similarly in season one’s “M. Night Shaym-Aliens!”); Rick’s manic final soliloquy (directly mirroring the monologue at the end of the pilot); Jerry enjoying career success in a reality Rick helped engineer (also “M. Night Shaym-Aliens!”); Morty’s sudden, vicious rage (“Look Who’s Purging Now”); the return of the Council of Ricks (“Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind”); a fatal standoff that accidentally goes well (“Total Rickall”); and a trip to Cronenberg World, the reality that Rick and Morty destroyed with an experiment gone wrong (“Rick Potion #9”). The series regularly revisits characters or moments from previous episodes, but the mash-up feel here was hard ignore.