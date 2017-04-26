The director Jonathan Demme’s career in film was defined by its versatility. He could be making a weighty drama on social issues, a madcap action comedy, a pulpy crime thriller, or just be filming a rock-and-roll concert or a one-man show. All of his movies crackled with life, pulsed with empathy for their characters, and found new ways to tell familiar stories. Demme died at the age of 73 on Wednesday morning in New York. The cause was esophageal cancer—for which he was first treated in 2010, though he suffered a recurrence in 2015—and complications from heart disease. Though he’ll probably be best remembered as the Oscar-winning director of 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs, Demme shifted between genres and mediums with an adeptness that few of his peers possessed.

His last film was 2016’s Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids, a concert movie that evoked one of his most famous works, the 1984 Talking Heads documentary Stop Making Sense, which redefined the way live musical performances were filmed and edited. Perhaps because of his willingness to work in different genres and switch up his visual approach to storytelling, Demme sometimes didn’t get the prestige attention of his fellow Oscar-winning luminaries. But he was as consequential an American director as any who emerged in the late ’70s and early ’80s—like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, David Lynch, and Oliver Stone.

As with some of those directors, Demme came up in an era of cheap B-movies and learned his trade under the legendary indie schlockmeister Roger Corman, who produced many of Demme’s early works. In 1971, he wrote a biker film called Angels Hard as They Come, which Corman produced and Demme’s friend Joe Viola directed. It was enough of a hit that Demme got to serve as a second unit director on Viola’s follow-up The Hot Box in 1972. Impressed with his craft, Corman gave Demme his own movie to direct—the classic exploitation film Caged Heat, a “women in prison” picture that debuted in 1974.

Caged Heat featured all the cheap thrills of the B-movie genre—sex, nudity, violence—but also possessed a winking sense of humor and a social consciousness, unusual enough to have it stand out among Corman’s vast filmography. After a few other such films, including Crazy Mama (1975) and Fighting Mad (1976), Demme broke into the mainstream with the trucker comedy Handle With Care (1977) and the thriller Last Embrace (1979). Then, in 1980, came the Oscar-winning dramedy Melvin and Howard. A strange mix of slice-of-life realism and absurd comedy (based on the true story of a man who claimed to have met magnate Howard Hughes in the Nevada desert in the late ’60s), it won supporting actress Mary Steenburgen and writer Bo Goldman Academy Awards.