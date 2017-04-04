Louis C.K.’s new special 2017 begins with the closest thing the stripped-down comedian can get to visual spectacle: the sight of him in a suit. Throughout his stratospheric rise as a stand-up, C.K. has always taken the stage in a black T-shirt and jeans, a workmanlike uniform for someone who thrives on a universal (if profane and often bleak) approach to his mostly observational comedy. In 2017, C.K. wants to make clear that he’s changed in some way. He takes the stage dressed formally, looking more like a funeral-home director than a blue-collar worker. Then, in another departure, he launches into some very prepared material.

C.K. has never been particularly interested in properly opening or closing his comedy sets. At the beginning of 2009’s Hilarious, arguably the apex of his stand-up career, he takes the stage unceremoniously and opens with, “hello, everybody,” then spends two minutes deconstructing the pointlessness of the term “everybody.” In 2011’s Live at the Beacon Theater, he demands that the cheering audience sit down and says, “There’s no opening act, fuck it. Let’s just start.” But in 2017, C.K. begins as uncomfortably as he possibly can. “So I think abortion is, um, here’s what I think,” he says to an awkward laugh from the audience. “I think you should not get an abortion unless you need one. In which case, you better get one!”

For years, C.K. has delved into tough topics, but in ways that are designed to bring the audience along with him. He’s underrated as an avuncular, friendly comic, a grump who still has the kind of charisma that can command an audience no matter how taboo the subject. But in 2017, C.K. wants to start things off by making people shift in their seats nervously. “I think that women should be allowed to kill babies,” he says, immediately mocking the automatic cheer this gets from the audience. “I don’t think life is that important. It’s just not. People get too excited,” he grouses. “Make a list of every shitty thing ever. That’s in life.”

This leads C.K. quickly to the crux of the special, the grand question he wants to ask: What’s the value of being alive? What’s the argument against ending it all right now? “You’re not supposed to talk about suicide,” he says. “You should be able to talk about it! The whole world is made of people who didn’t kill themselves today ... life can get very difficult, very sad, very upsetting, but you don’t have to do it. You really don’t have to do it ... because you can kill yourself.” The audience might be laughing, but I watched the first 10 minutes without even a nervous chuckle, amazed at the sheer discomfort C.K. was obviously trying to provoke right at the top.