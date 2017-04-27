Sophia (Britt Robertson), the heroine of the new Netflix show Girlboss, is a fierce 20-something living in San Francisco, raiding vintage stores for her glam-rock wardrobe and telling anyone who’ll listen that adulthood is where dreams go to die and conformity is a prison. Carol (Andrea Martin), the standout star of the new NBC series Great News, is a 60-year-old mom from New Jersey whose entire wardrobe consists of three-quarter-length pants from Chico’s, and whose defining trait is getting along with everybody. Sophia dumpster-dives for snacks and steals with abandon; Carol clips coupons and hoards off-brand toothpaste. One is a self-proclaimed badass and rebel; the other confesses in the first episode that she once cleaned barf out of the tape deck of a Teddy Ruxpin.

Girlboss presents a rags-to-IPO-ready-riches story of success that’s familiar by now: An outlandish misfit converts her personal passion project into a thriving business, enabled by an abrasive amount of go-getterness and the fairy dust of the early-aughts internet. Still, you may find yourself more compelled by the story of Carol, who decides one day that it’s not too late to live her dream, and gets an internship at the same New Jersey cable-news show where her daughter works as a producer. Both Great News and Girlboss are half-hour shows created by alums from the long-running NBC comedy 30 Rock. But if Girlboss knows exactly what empowerment looks like (rolling on a bed strewn with dollar bills while dressed for Coachella), Great News is more imaginative. Carol may be a mom with no professional experience who appends all her Google searches with, “Sincerely, Carol Wendelsohn,” but she won’t let any of that limit her goals.

Girlboss is loosely based on the behashtagged memoir of the same name by the fashion entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso, who created Nasty Gal, a vintage eBay store, at the age of 23, before channelling its online fame into a clothing label that at its height had annual revenue of $24 million. In #Girlboss, published in 2014, Amoruso presents the story of her life, and how, in eight years, she went from “a broke, anarchist ‘freegan’ dead set on smashing the system to a millionaire businesswoman who today is as at home in the boardroom as she is in the dressing room.” In the first episode of the show, the fictional Sophia—so young, scrappy, and hungry that she eats her boss’s sandwich then sneeringly calls her a middle-manager—gets fired from her job at a shoe store. Broke and under threat of eviction, she buys a leather jacket from a thrift store for $9 and sells it on eBay for several hundred dollars, which leads her to realize she can channel her eye for clothing into a viable source of income.

Robertson is quirkily charming as Sophia, and the show, written in large part by its creator Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), includes both a convincing arc toward maturity for the character and some ingenious lines (Sophia’s friend tells her she’s a working girl with “a head for business and a bod for teen-catalog modeling”). But it’s hampered in the first ten episodes by the fact that Sophia is so awful. Selfish, stubborn, arrogant, and entitled, she steals profusely (a sandwich, a book, and a Persian rug in the first two episodes alone), tells her boss that his job is a soul-crushing joke and her boyfriend that he’s a glorified errand boy, and refuses to include her best friend in her business (“Everything you do could be done by an intern,” she spits over IM). Robertson’s interpretation of the character is part-Juno MacGuff, part-Jesse Pinkman (“This is delicious, yo,” she enthuses about bowtie pasta with butter), but Sophia’s actions feel far more aligned with Jordan Belfort. For a former anarchist freegan, she has a depressingly unimaginative view of what happiness might mean to her: “a dream house, a Corvette, a fucking jacuzzi … really, everything that Barbie has.”