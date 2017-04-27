The most successful singles of Damon Albarn’s bands Blur and Gorillaz have been the meta ones—the ones that warn of pop music as an opiate for the masses while themselves serving as pretty excellent opiates for the masses. Radio listeners headbanged to the woo-hoos in “Song 2” meant to mock their tastes; “Coffee and TV” pleasantly diagnosed a society of full ears and empty brains; Gorillaz’s two smashes, “Clint Eastwood” and “Feel Good Inc.,” sarcastically serenaded mass-produced pleasure and “sunshine in a bag.” Albarn has said he writes all of his pop in a minor key, which seems apt given his apparent determination that a party is more memorable when you’ve got a knot in your gut.

The theme of the fourth album by Gorillaz, Albarn’s “virtual” band with visual artist Jamie Hewlett, is determined—perhaps overdetermined—to keep the zombie-disco theme going. Publicity around the effort has largely centered on the apparent fact that Albarn told his collaborators a year ago to imagine a world in which Donald Trump had won the presidential election. The prompt was more sci-fi than predictive, meant to conjure a near future of Matrix Reloaded raves charged by fears of imminent doomsday. Now that Trump is actually in office, though, something about the concept seems off. Is the nation actually dancing differently now? Or is it just spending even more time on Twitter? The Matrix Reloaded drummer performed at the inauguration, after all.

In any case, Humanz is an unwittingly dreary listen, evoking the kind of plastered-on grins that earlier Gorillaz songs satirized but didn’t quite embody. It’s tempting to call the effort a misread of the moment, or an over-reliance on political narratives. The more likely, if more humdrum, analysis of why Humanz doesn’t connect is that Albarn’s approach to producing and writing hip-hop-inflected pop has lost its zest, and his extreme reliance on collaborators this time made for a musical muddle.

There are a whopping 16 featured artists in the 20-song standard-edition tracklist, including titans like Grace Jones and Mavis Staples and exciting young rap and R&B talents such as D.R.A.M., Danny Brown, and Kelela. A few other artists show up but aren’t prominently credited, including Oasis’s Noel Gallagher, whose backing vocals figure in mostly, it seems, for the publicity earned by two Britpop rivals uniting. Rather than all of these voices creating a diversity of sounds, though, the sheen of the Gorillaz universe—big obvious beats, haunted-house synths, Albarn as the fictional singer 2-D moaning through a telephone—is so monotone here that many of these contributions get flattened.