Of the five previous season finales of Girls, the least satisfying have been the episodes that have surrendered earnestly to fantasy. Like Hannah, deep in the clutches of her OCD, being “saved” by Adam at the end of season two, or the flash-forward to her walking in the snow with Fran at the end of season four. Both moments felt like attempts to draw neat lines under characters who were anything but. They were codas that were both unearned and unconvincing, given that viewers knew Hannah would return in future episodes and skewer her superficial bubble of romantic contentment as efficiently as she punctured her own eardrum with a Q-Tip. Hannah has considerable, well-documented flaws; seeing the world through rose-tinted glasses isn’t one of them.

But this also presents a considerable challenge for the show as it careens towards its last-ever episode: How can it deliver a satisfying conclusion while staying true to the essence of its characters? In Sunday night’s episode, “What Will We Do This Time About Adam?,” the awkwardness of the title felt like a reference to the wrestling matches in the writer’s room over how to wrap things up. But the episode itself was a nimble experiment with fantasy, showing viewers a glimpse of a more conventional TV show’s happy ending before pulling the tablecloth out from underneath them.

That it felt hard to comprehend was perhaps the point—I watched twice and didn’t fully understand the finality of what had happened until catching the “Inside the Episode” segment. Hannah, sweltering in a Brooklyn heatwave, went out for ice pops and came home with Adam, who surprised her in the bodega by offering to help raise her baby. The moment had been brewing since Adam and Jessa started making their movie about Adam and Hannah’s history. Adam, reliving the best moments in their relationship, became enthralled once again by the promise of it. But the real motivating factor was Hannah’s pregnancy, which offered Adam the chance to save the day and become the best version of himself.

Here, it’s worth noting that everyone in the show sees themselves in Hannah’s pregnancy, as though it’s a weird gestational Rorschach test. Elijah sees his lazy status quo being upended and so repeatedly urges Hannah to get rid of it already, offering generously to trawl the country for one of its few remaining late-term abortion providers. Marnie sees an opportunity to jump on the mommy-mafia lifestyle blogging bandwagon (probably). Jessa sees betrayal, because she wasn’t informed about it personally. And Adam sees a chance to mature into the father and provider he apparently yearns to be. Let me show you the person I’ve become, he urged Hannah in so many words, but the subtext of it was, Let me prove it to myself.