Ghost in the Shell Has the Look of the Original, But Not Its Brain

Emily Yoshida | Vulture

“If Paramount just wanted to do a female-led cyberpunk Bourne Identity, probably nobody would have minded. But to associate a straightforward ‘Who am I?’ action film with a franchise as philosophically noodly as Ghost in the Shell is disingenuous and pointless—you deny existing fans the actual post-self substance of the thing they like, and you alienate newcomers with a weird title and the obligatory skeleton of an existing franchise, which, when it’s not being explored, comes off as needlessly complicated.” On Dana Schutz’s Painting of Emmett Till

Coco Fusco | Hyperallergic

“There’s a fundamental misunderstanding at work in damning abstraction by associating it with erasure and irresponsibility. Abstraction, like mimeticism, is an aesthetic language that can be interpreted and used politically in a range of ways. It doesn’t necessarily mean erasure, but it does complicate the connection between perception and intellection—something that deeply thoughtful painters like Gerhard Richter have taken advantage of in order to make us reflect on how photographic images represent history and structure memory.”

The Future Agency: Inside the Big Business of Imagining the Future

Kyle Chayka | The Verge

"While the nexus of art and technology was already established, future design agencies didn't emerge in earnest until the 1990s, when once again the aesthetics of one avant-garde field could be conveniently applied to another. With the advent of multimedia-capable computers, it became easier for artists and designers to work with digital technology and demand for their services grew from companies who wanted to look progressive in the internet era."

Amanda Hess | The New York Times

“Almost every journalist has met people like John McLemore, sources who email you under pseudonyms with tips a little too good to be true. Often they seem to mostly want someone to talk to, and to have their experiences validated by a journalist, whose job, after all, is to decide what’s important and true. Most reporters would stop taking those calls when the story ideas don’t bear fruit, but not Brian Reed. He finds Mr. McLemore’s life important in and of itself, and a whole world opens up to him.” To Donald Trump, the American City Will Always Be a Dystopic, ‘Eighties Movies’ New York

Ezekiel Kweku | MTV News

“Movies that operate in the world of the fantastic can be an escapist retreat. But just as often, instead of withdrawing from their own era, they embody its concerns and preoccupations. Watching science fiction and fantasy movies is like reading the dream journal of the collective subconscious. Donald Trump's campaign, a bundle of exposed nerve endings and raw fear, took its campaign rhetoric about cities directly out of the pages of this journal.”