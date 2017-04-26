Feist’s stormy and great new single “Century” is the kind of song that doesn’t let you tune out while you listen. The drums wallop in a sharp, jerky pattern that’s like a cop banging on a door. Leslie Feist’s trademark style—melting her words into high, fleeting tones—appears here with unusual urgency. Midway through, the arrangement disappears and builds back up as Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker whispers about the number of seconds, minutes, and hours that make up a 100-year span. It’s “almost as long as one of those endless dark nights of the soul,” Cocker says, “… a single second feels like a century.” When the song abruptly ends mid-chorus, you might check whether your speaker’s been suddenly unplugged. You also might have very little sense of how much time has passed in listening.

The notion of a second that feels like a century, or a century that’s collapsed to a second, is at the core of Feist’s fifth album, Pleasure. The Canadian singer is now a decade out from when “1234” and a few other graceful pop singles from her 2007 album The Reminder brought her fame she never quite adjusted to. In the years since, she told The New York Times, her goal “was to just very carefully descend the ladder with dignity, and go back to the altitude that I can breathe at.” Now she’s released a spare and strange collection that contemplates how time and expectations and life all relate, and the music reflects the theme by treating songwriting as a delivery system for discrete, powerful moments—and surprises.

The video for the title track and album opener speaks a lot to Pleasure’s approach. In it, the 41-year-old Broken Social Scene contributor sings and dances and air-guitars by herself, but the camera distorts her—sometimes acting as a fun-house mirror, sometimes as a dirty lens. The image of a solo singer/songwriter twisted into unusual shapes is an oddly apt summation of Pleasure, on which songs keep mutating from abandoned-cottage quiet to banquet-hall full, and from structurally recognizable to baffling. The track “Pleasure” mostly subsists on a guitar figure that flickers to near silence, flares with distortion, then dies down again. Feist sings of lives as links in an intergenerational chain, of youth hitched to age, of every connection forged by the pursuit of desire (“we became our needs,” “built by what we got built for,” “it’s my pleasure and your pleasure”).