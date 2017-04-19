This post contains some spoilers for the first episode of Fargo Season 3.

Wednesday’s third-season premiere of Fargo began as so many Fargo storylines have before: with an apparently senseless and possibly deadly twist of fate. A frightened-looking man is called into a darkened office before a uniformed German military official who informs the civilian that he is not, in fact, who he says he is and that he’s suspected of strangling his girlfriend. The civilian is confused. He insists he’s not lying about his name, and that he has a wife, not a girlfriend, who is very much alive and well. The official calmly explains that the government documents on his desk are all the proof he needs of the man’s identity and guilt. “For you to be right the state would have to be wrong,” he says, as screams from elsewhere in the building echo through the walls.

And at first glance it has very little to do with Season 3’s main plot: This opening scene takes place, inexplicably, in “East Berlin, 1988” before throwing to “Minnesota, 2010.” But it takes some time to realize that this flashback may hold some deeper significance for what lies ahead this year—hinting at a meticulous attention to detail that also defined the last two seasons. This year’s brand new story arc may ring familiar to regular Fargo viewers: Two brothers, Ray and Emmit Stussy (both played by Ewan McGregor), are in a long-standing feud over an incredibly valuable vintage postage stamp. Their rivalry leads to multiple botched crimes, some messy and untimely deaths, and an investigation by a shrewd local police officer.

Despite the promise of the premiere, it’s safe to say that Fargo Season 3 is off to a slower and less immediately gripping start than its predecessors. The showrunner and creator Noah Hawley himself admitted that the series would shift down a bit this year, aiming somewhere between the modest scope of Season 1 and the more grand operatic vision of the brilliant Season 2. Still, the slightly underwhelming nature of the premiere, “The Law of Vacant Places,” and the second episode, can’t be blamed simply on a smaller story or narrative restraint. Fargo has yet to achieve the propulsive momentum it typically excels at from the start; storylines feel a bit stagnant, characters and their motives still feel muddy. But there’s plenty of room for Fargo to stun this year with its trademark visual inventiveness, sharp dialogue, preposterous but clever plotting, and a wonderful cast (which this season also includes Carrie Coon, David Thewlis, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jim Gaffigan).

The premiere, written and directed by Hawley, manages a good amount of plot set-up in its slightly bloated 67-minute run time. Emmit (a curiously coiffed McGregor) is an ostensibly successful businessman known as the “parking-lot king of Minnesota.” His brother Ray (a half-balding McGregor) is a parole officer in love with one of his parolees, Nikki Swango (Winstead), who’s also his partner in playing high-stakes competitive bridge. Ray resents his brother for tricking him into trading the items they each inherited from their dead father: Emmit ended up with the stamp collection (which has only ballooned in value), and the younger, more gullible Ray got the once-flashy but now depreciated sports car. Fed up with relying on his brother for money, Ray blackmails another parolee to steal one of the stamps back—a plan that fatally backfires.