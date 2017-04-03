One of the texts found in the tomb of Tutankhamun, unsealed in 1923 for the first time since the 14th century B.C., was the Enigmatic Book of the Netherworld, a funerary text that described how Ra, god of the sun, was thought to have reunited with Osiris, god of the afterlife. One of the text’s illustrations features an early version of an ancient symbol: the ouroboros, the snake that devours its own tail. The serpents that coiled in that text in Tut’s tomb were meant, it would seem, to illustrate the union between past and present, between life and death—the hopeful and also the tragic truth that beginnings are also, quite often, the endings. I mention that because Donald J. Trump just got his own late-night TV show on Comedy Central, and because, at the same tail-eating time, not-Donald Trump just got his own late-night show on Comedy Central. The president and “the president,” fiction and non-fiction, the serpent’s tail and also its mouth: This extremely 2017 take on the Enigmatic Book will be called The President Show. It will star, The Hollywood Reporter reports, Anthony Atamanuik, the Trump impersonator, as the man himself. (You may recognize Atamanuik from such other shows as the “Trump vs. Bernie” tour, the Bitch Sesh podcast, and the TV show The View.) The President Show will feature the typical stuff of late-night television: desk segments, field pieces, and guest interviews. It will even feature a sidekick—in this case, Peter Grosz as “Mike Pence.” It will air Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., right after The Daily Show, and offer 22 minutes of Atamanuik impersonating and imitating and otherwise ouroboros-ing the 45th president of the United States.

“Just like a certain chief executive in Washington,” a Comedy Central press release puts it, “The President Show gleefully tosses out the rulebook of its predecessors.” But it also comes firmly in the tradition of other recent efforts at satire-via-impersonation: The Colbert Report, with its take on O’Reilly and Hannity and their ilk, and Saturday Night Live’s Tina Fey, with her finger-gunnin’ Sarah Palin, and Sean “Spicey” Spicer, played to perfection by Melissa McCarthy, and Larry David’s crotchety Bernie Sanders, and, of course, the show’s preening, Alec Baldwinized version of Trump himself. The President Show, it seems, will be turning a truism of all those parodies—the notion that comedy, when it taps into some deeper truth about a politician, can shape that figure’s public image—into its own, dedicated TV show. And it will be taking the Trump presidency, with all its reality-show underpinnings and breezy deceptions, to its logical, and also deeply illogical, conclusion: Trump as a post-modern hall of mirrors, as his own alternative fact. The President Show suggests one way of dealing with the challenge of parodying Trump: Don’t try to satirize him; become him. Will this work, as satire—and, indeed, as comedy? Will The President Show be any good? We’ll find out on April 27, when the show is set to premiere.