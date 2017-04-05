Monster movies have always been about their grand, overarching metaphors. Godzilla captured the horrors of the emerging nuclear age. Dozens of films, from Frankenstein to Jurassic Park, are Promethean cautionary tales, warning against scientists who play god. King Kong has been a stand-in for all kinds of unknown enemies (he was most recently turned into an allegory for the Vietnam War). Nacho Vigalondo’s new movie Colossal takes that idea and scales it way, way down. He’s made a kaiju film where the giant, city-smashing fiend is a manifestation of one person’s fears and insecurities, rather than global anxieties.

The metaphor can be infuriating and illuminating in equal measure, tracking perfectly in some moments and feeling overly broad in others. In Colossal, a giant monster is ravaging Seoul, but it’s mysteriously connected to the fraying life of a single person thousands of miles away. Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is a screw-up who has fled her job in New York to bum around back in her hometown; she’s grappling with alcoholism and a fresh break-up, and seems to be nursing deeper, darker neuroses the audience is only beginning to understand. That the individual, often petty struggles of one American woman should be dramatized as an international catastrophe feels immediately absurd.

Of course, that’s Vigalondo’s point, and one he makes eventually. By the end of Colossal, everything essentially clicked into place for me. Until the rewarding finale, the film swerves wildly between wacky genre-busting comedy, indie mumblecore, and dark relationship drama, often feeling messy and atonal. It’s at times hard to understand why viewers should sympathize with Gloria when the world around her is gripped by a monumental crisis—and yet, this is a fairly common real-life dynamic. After all, how often does any of us focus on some trivial, personal drama as global chaos unfolds on the news?

Vigalondo, the Spanish filmmaker behind twisty genre-benders like Timecrimes and Open Windows, is trying to turn that sense of guilt into a film that works equally well as a comedy and a drama, while also making a Godzilla parody. It’s an ambitious gambit to say the least, and despite some clunky writing and rather obvious plot twists and turns, it’s largely a success. Colossal is goofy, disturbing, and wonderfully anchored by Hathaway, who always has a firm grasp on her character even when the film doesn’t.